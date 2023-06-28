JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Athletic Booster Club has created a fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County. The club works in partnership with Jackson Center Local Schools to improve school and community athletic programs and facilities.

“We established the Jackson Center Athletic Booster Club Fund using our reserves,” said Greg Woolley, Athletic Boosters treasurer. “Growing this fund will allow us to increase our investment in the kids and programs that support them in their pursuits of excellence in athletics, the classroom and community.”

The club supports junior high and high school team apparel, improvements to indoor and outdoor athletic facilities, sports equipment costs and technology upgrades. They also award three scholarships to graduating seniors who will attend accredited universities.

The fund at the Community Foundation will enable the investment of the fund for earnings and growth, but it also allows access to its assets, should the club decide it needs to use the money. The group intends to participate in Match Day in 2024.

For information or to donate to the fund, contact Jason Platfoot, president, or Greg Woolley, treasurer. Gifts may also be sent to the Community Foundation through its website at commfoun.com.