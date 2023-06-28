ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, July 9, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• BNC’s Summer Camps are for kids entering grades Kindergarten through fifth. Camps run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday. Topic for July camps is “Wildlife Mysteries,” with the choice of two weeks, July 10 – 14 or July 31 – Aug. 4. Dress for the weather as campers will spend a large amount of time outside for all camps. Cost is $75/child per camp for BNC Members or $100/child per camp for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• CW Wood Products is the Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor. The featured products are wood pens and micro-vases. Both make great gifts for Father’s Day. Items will be available in the BNC Nature Shop until Friday, June 30. Prices range from $10 to $25 and a percentage of each sale will be donated back to BNC.

• BNC’s Stillwater Adventure River Float is for kids entering grades six through 12 in the fall. Parents may choose to pre-register their child for either Thursday, July 6, or Wednesday, July 19. Group will meet at Brukner Nature Center at 9:30 a.m. and pick-up will be at 1 p.m. at the BNC river location; life jackets and lunch are provided. Maximum of eight kids each day. Cost is $30/child for BNC members or $40/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• The. Brukner Nature Center hopes your child can join them on Friday, July 28, from 7 – 9 p.m. for a fun evening of discovery and exploration as we learn more about our amazing wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather as a large amount of time will be spent outside. This is a drop-off program. Cost is $20/child for BNC members or $30/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

• The Sidney Civic Band will perform at 7 p.m. on courtsquare in downtown Sidney. The theme for the concert is “From Kitty Hawk to the Stars.” In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Christian Academy School on Russell Road. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.

• Fridays on Prouty Concert features Dulahan at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Troy on the northwest quadrant of the square. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30-SUNDAY, JULY 2

• Fort Loramie Liberty Days kicks off June 30 and continues through July 2 featuring fireworks Friday night at 10 p.m. and the “Only in America” parade Saturday at noon. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the festival’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/liberty.days.3/.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

• Lima Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Patriot Pops program at 7 p.m. at Ohio Northern University campus, Ada. The performance will take place on the lawn in front of the McIntosh Center. Concert attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring chairs, blankets, and snacks. These performances are free due to the generous support of Ohio Northern University. In the unfortunate case of inclement weather, the Patriotic Pops concert will be held at Kinghorn Center, 609 W. Lincoln Ave., Ada.

MONDAY, JULY 3-TUESDAY, JULY 4

• The 73rd annual St. Joseph Festival at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, Wapakoneta. The festival begins on July 3 at 5 p.m. and closes at midnight. On July 4, the day begins with the Firecracker 5K at 7:30 a.m. and concludes with fireworks at 10:30 p.m. There’s free admission and free parking for the event.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

• D. Ralph Young, 98, will be the speaker at 9 a.m. at the meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy. Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to attend.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5-THURSDAY, JULY 6

Third annual Carnival for Christ at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, 25 W. Main St., Osgood. The carnival will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, and from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. There will be games, crafts, a petting zoo, a jump house, prizes, food, live music in the evenings and tons of fun to be had. Admission and all activities are completely free.

