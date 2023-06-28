SIDNEY — Shelby County Treasurer, John E. Coffield has announced that 2022 second half real estate tax bills have been mailed out. The due date for payment of these bills will be July 20, 2023.

“If payments are mailed, as long as they have a post mark of July 20 or earlier, the payment will be considered on time and no penalty will apply. The large majority of our payments still come through the United States Postal Service. However, other options are available to pay your taxes,” said Coffield.

“You can make your payment on-line at https://co.shelby.oh.us/treasurer/ by clicking on the Click to Pay Now button. This will direct you to our third party vendor Autoagent. Then just follow the instructions”, Coffield explained. “When using your credit or debit card, the taxpayer is responsible for the credit/debit card convenience fee of 2.50%. However, the cost of an eCheck is just a flat $1.30. These fees are charged by the service provider. The Shelby County Treasurer’s office does not share in these fees. To pay by phone, call 844-537-0500. The same fees apply.”

“You can also make your payments in person at the Treasurer’s office during our normal business hours of 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-noon on Fridays. In addition to credit cards, we accept cash, personal checks, money orders, and cashier’s checks,” Coffield said. “You can also drop off your payment in the night drop located just outside the employee entrance on the Main Street side of the Shelby County Annex. Checks and money orders can be made payable to the Shelby County Treasurer.”

“If you desire to have your bill stamped paid, please send your entire bill along with a self addressed stamped envelope. We will stamp the top half of your bill and return it to you. Your check does constitute a valid receipt.”

“If you have a change of mailing address or do not receive a bill, please contact our office,” said Coffield. “Failure to receive a bill does not excuse you from paying the taxes due nor relieve you of the mandatory penalty and/or interest.”

The Treasurer’s Office offers pre-payment of future taxes and they can debit a checking account for payments, whether they are bi-annually or monthly. An agreement will need to be signed.

For taxpayers 65 and older, or permanently disabled, there is a homestead reduction. This also applies to some military veterans who are 100% disabled. Please contact the Shelby County Auditor’s Office with any questions. One can also apply for the owner occupied credit through the Auditor’s Office. They can be reached at 937-498-7202.

The office’s mailing address is 129 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio. Anyone with questions may call 937-498-7281 or visit the website at https://co.shelby.oh.us/treasurer/. You may also email the treasurer at [email protected].