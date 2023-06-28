By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The village of Jackson Center will be participating in the State Treasurer’s Market Access Program. A motion for the issue was approved during the June 26 council meeting

American Municipal Inc. (AMP) and the village have worked together to fund a new substation and laying down one mile of 69KV transmission line. The project was paid for with the Electric System Improvement Bond Anticipation Notes. The notes were issued to the state treasurer by AMP on behalf of Jackson Center. They are currently outstanding and about to mature. The village wants AMP to issue renewal notes through the Market Access Program to obtain a more favorable interest rate for them.

A resolution was approved which authorizes Fiscal Officer Beverly A. Wren to transfer $2,500 from the General Fund to put money toward the Jackson View Cemetery project. The money will be used to pay for ongoing maintenance expenses like lawn mowing, while they are determining if there are any open plots available to sell. Choice One GIS used ground penetrating radar to map the property, flagging unavailable plots with orange flags.. This should cover all expenses for the entire year.

The electric services to Eastwood Estates and the new main radio tower are complete. The construction of the tower should begin soon. ODOT has begun repairing the manholes and water boxes to complete the state Route 65 Road Project. The village renewed its Property and Liability Insurance with Stolly Insurance. Jackson Center is preparing for its bi-annual financial audit that will be taking place tomorrow and Wednesday. The Post Office asked the American Legion to lower their rent for the next five years. The Legion owns the property and building. Lawyers have been contacted regarding this issue.