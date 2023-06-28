County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:07 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274 and Lochard Road.

-10:23 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-10:03 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious person in the 11000 block of state Route 362 in Minster.

MONDAY

-4:02 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 9000 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

JUNE 19

-8:16 p.m.: warrant. Charles D. Corner, 44, of Port Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant.

Village log

MONDAY

-10:24 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire and Sidney EMS responded to a crash in the area of Miami Conservancy Road.

-8:27 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Main Street and North Pike Street.

-7:35 p.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police received a scam report in the 400 block of James Street.

Crashes

Gregory S. Lewis, 52, of Fairborn, was cited with left of center after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on June 27 at 11:56 p.m.

Luke Hayden Holsapple, 24, of Castine, was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on River Road and Lewis was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound. Lewis went left of center and struck Holsapple.

• Craig M. Fogt, 73, of Fort Loramie, was cited with improper pass to the right after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on June 25 at 4:53 p.m.

Candida S. Bergman, 59, of Fort Loramie, was traveling northbound on state Route 66 when she slowed to turn right into a driveway. Fogt was behind her and attempted to pass her on the right, striking her in the right front corner. Bergman then struck a mailbox, a culvert and decorative bricks. Fogt’s and Bergman’s vehicles were towed by Meyer’s Towing.

• Ryan Michael Lawrence Nagel, 36, of Troy, was cited with driving under suspension after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on June 25 at 3:04 p.m.

Nagel was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when his tire popped causing him to go into a ditch. The vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Andre Matthew Dillon, 29, of Russia, was cited with operating a motor vehicle while impaired after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on June 24 at 5:36 p.m.

Dillon was traveling southeast bound on state Route 66 and Suzanne C. Starr, 75, of Dayton, was behind him. Dillon came to the intersection of state Route 48 and Stoker Road and did a U-turn and struck Starr.

The vehicle Dillon was driving was towed by Meyer’s Towing and Starr’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing. Starr was taken by Fort Loramie Fire to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries.

• Christian Danial Wita, 18, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on June 24 at 3:40 p.m.

Sally L. Dixon, 40, of St. Marys, was stopped at the stop sign on state Route 29 at the intersection of state Route 274 and Wita was behind her and rear-ended her.

• Alex Michael Wine, 19, of Union City, Indiana, was cited with failure to control after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on June 22 at 12:55 a.m.

Wine was traveling southbound on Schmitmeyer Baker Road when he lost control and struck a utility pole. The vehicle Wine was driving was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Nevander John Sackinger, 18, of Elida, was cited with assured clear distance after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on June 21 at 5:50 a.m.

Richard Adam Brinkman, 40, of Wapakoneta, was traveling southbound on Schmitmeyer Baker Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Wells Road. Brinkman began to move forward through the intersection when Sackinger rear-ended him.

The vehicle Sackinger was driving was towed by Meyer’s Towing and Brinkman’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing. Brinkman was evaluated by New Bremen EMS for suspected minor injuries.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:09 a.m. to 2:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-3:25 to 4:43 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell