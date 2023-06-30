UVCC board prepares for 2023-24 school year

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center continued its preparations for the 2023-24 school year during its June 26 board meeting,

The board:

• Approved the Altrusa of Troy Spelling Bee for Literacy grant in the amount of $500 to be used for the UVCC Learning Resource Center Writing Contest Series and Visiting Author event.

• Approved the temporary appropriations for FY 2024 as presented.

• Approved the final appropriations resolution and certificate of estimated resources and authorized the Treasurer to make appropriation and certificate of estimated resources amendments needed to close FY 2023.

• Approved the authorization for the treasurer to make fiscal year end transfers and advances as presented for FY 2023.

• Approved the purchase order to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $88,074.35 for the provision of a school resource officer for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved the purchase order to Gordon Food Services in the amount of $165,000 for 2023-2024 cafeteria operations.

• Approved the purchase order to Dell in the amount of $77,550, of which $38,065 will be used to purchase replacement computers and monitors for the Pre-Engineering lab on-campus; $22,775.00 will be used to purchase computers and monitors for the new Computer Information Systems lab at the Newton High School satellite; $12,115 will go towards computers and monitors for the Pre-Engineering Technologies program at For. Loramie; $3,400 will be used to purchase new monitors for the Sidney Information Technologies lab; and $1,195.00 will be used to purchase a staff replacement laptop.

• Approved the 2023-2024 – Warren County CC Electrical Powerline Mechanic Program agreement as presented.

• Approved the agreement with Nexus/New Creation Counseling Center as presented for counseling services in an amount not to exceed $77,500.

• Adopted of the Upper Valley Career Center Board Policy Manual.

• Approved donations of $500 from Allied Supply to be used to purchase student tool kits for the HVAC-R Technologies Program; GMC Engine from Jake Strayer to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; 2010 Chevrolet HHR from Jan Schmiesing to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; 2005 Hyundai Tiburon from Paul Sullenberger to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs; and a 2003 Sterling Tandem Axle Day Cab from Kirk NationaLease Co. to be used by the Ag. & Power Technologies program.

• Approvednew e-textbooks for the 2023-2024 school year for the First Responders Academy, “Essentials of FireFighting.

• Approved the annual renewal of Property, Fleet, Liability, and Cyber coverage insurance premiums for July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, in an amount not to exceed $68,681.

• Approved the annual renewal of Student Accident Insurance premiums for July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, in the amount of $7,865.

• Approved the following lunchroom prices for the 2023-2024 school year: Breakfast: $1.35; Type “A” Lunch: $2.90; and Box Lunch: $3.30.

• Approved the Upper Valley Career Center Organizational Chart as presented, effective July 1, 2023.

• Approved the Classified Staff evaluation tool.

• Approved the Adult PN/LPN-RN Clinical Affiliation Agreement with Grand Lake Health System.

• Approved the STNA Clinical Affiliation Agreement with Koester Pavilion.

• Approved the STNA Clinical Affiliation Agreement with SpringMeade Health Center.

• Approved the STNA Clinical Affiliation Agreement with Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitationd.

• Approved certificated employment for the 2023-2024 school year: Laurie Owens, career based intervention teacher, Troy Junior High satellite; and Emily Turner, career tech instructor, agriculture education, Jackson Center satellite.

• Approved the renewal of certificated contracts for the 2023-2024 school year: Keara Mangus, career tech instructor – culinary elective.

• Approved classified employment: Aaron Hemmert, paraprofessional for building maintenance and electrical trades.

• Approved supplemental contract for Emily Turner, 140 hours, ag science instructor, Jackson Center satellite.

• Approved special service contracts according to the rates on the 2022-2023 salary schedules for Laurie Owens, 40 hours from July 3-Aug. 13, for orientation; and Emily Turner, 40 hours from June 27-Aug. 13, for orientation.

• Approved special service contract for Aaron Hemmert, 16 hours from July 1-Aug. 13 for orientation.

• Approved classified employee stipend for the 2023-2024 school year for Aaron Hemmert, $1,200, parking lot monitor.

• Approved club adviser stipend for the 2022-2023 school year for Meagan Walters, $225, FFA adviser; Emily Turner, $225, FFA adviser.

• Approved Adult Education intermittent/hourly employment for Konner Keller, adult WD in-house instructor, industrial, $25 per hour; and adult WD off-site instructor, industrial, $30 per hour; and Roberta Jacobs, adult customer care representative, $16 per hour.

• Approved the resignation of Lindsey Whetstone, career tech instructor, ag sciences, Jackson Center satellite.

• Approved contract modification for Keara Mangus, career tech instructor – culinary elective, prorated to 110 minutes per day through the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved contract modification for Keara Mangus, paraprofessional – culinary arts, prorated to 310 minutes per day beginning Aug. 14 through the remainder of the

2023-2024 school year.

The next meeting of the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.