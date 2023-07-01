Out of the past

125 Years

July 1, 1898

Members of the Wynant fire company are making extensive preparations for their Fourth of July celebration. The leading feature will be a grand sham naval battle between Sampson’s and Cewera’s fleets, off Wynant harbor. This will take place at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Eight or nine ships will take part in the battle and over 200 shots will be fired.

——-

John F. Wilson has moved his law office from Thedieck’s building on the north side of the public square to the Taylor building on the northeast corner of the square. Mr. Thedieck expects to make use of the rooms occupied by Mr. Wilson.

100 Years

July 1, 1923

The United Presbyterian Church property on North Main Avenue is being offered for sale. The property belongs to the presbytery. The church membership here is not sufficient to bear the expense of such a large church and the matter has been taken up by the presbytery and Sidney made a mission. Sealed bids on the property will be received up to midnight of July 31st.

——-

A large crowd of fans saw Miss Frances Anderson recognized woman’s pocket billiard champion of the world defeat Eddie Smith, well-known local cue artist, 50 to 17 in a match at the Palace Billiard Parlor last night. Miss Anderson’s fancy and trick shooting was generously applauded.

75 Years

July 1, 1948

The “Learn to Swim” campaign, sponsored by the Shelby County Chapter of the American Red Cross, will begin on July 7 with junior-senior lifesaving classes set for July 12. Adult classes will also be held for men and women. Certified instructors who will assist in the program include Tom Bowman, Don Dillion, Dick Slagle, Bob Flinn, Phyllis Pruden, Dick Munger and Beverly Seving.

——-

Five Sidney ladies were officially enrolled in the Grey Ladies Corps of the American Red Cross at a capping service held Sunday at the Dayton Veterans Hospital. The group includes Mrs. William Avy, Mrs. Eleanor Ross, Mrs. Max Rose, Mrs. Harry Scheiber and Mrs. Fred Griffis.

50 Years

July 1, 1973

ANNA – Bids for construction of a major addition to Anna High School were opened Friday at noon, Superintendent Arlen McRill has reported.

The addition will include a new gymnasium, shower rooms, science facility, business education and construction materials centers and administration area, McRill said.

——-

Amos Press, Inc. is the new name for the Sidney Printing and Publishing Co., effective July 1 following a decision by shareholders to recognize the single-family majority ownership of the firm since 1876.

The firm was founded by General James O. Amos. The publishing firm will observe its 100th anniversary of the single-family majority ownership in 1976 – the same year as the nation observes its bicentennial.

25 Years

July 1, 1998

The Fourth of July will be the nation’s 222nd birthday. It will also be the grand opening and dedication of the new American Legion home. The facility is located at 1265 Fourth Avenue in Sidney, Chairman Herb Hoying said the legion had been working on this project for the better part of three decades. Major problems at the old downtown located on North Ohio Avenue included parking and using a two story structure without an elevator.

——-

Ruth Paulus has always found a way to give back. She began her nursing career in 1976 working with her husband Richard Paulus. She enjoyed that but wanted to do something more. She obtained her nurse practioner’s degree beginning in 1996. She enrolled at Wright State University which at the time was one of only 3 in the state. She was licensed in March of this year.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.