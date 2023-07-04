The Way International hosted 246 students from the United States and 11 other countries in June for the annual Biblical Studies seminar, the Advanced Class. Courtesy photo

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International celebrated the birthday of the Church—Pentecost on Sunday, June 4.

The celebration drew a crowd of over 600 people from all over the United States as well as other countries. Over 900 men, women, and children serving as Way Ambassadors were recognized for completing their nine-month tenure. These individuals reached out with the good news of God’s Word in Cameroon, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United States, and Venezuela.

June also saw another group of people visit The Way International. For two weeks, 246 students from the United States and 11 other countries participated in the annual Biblical Studies seminar, the Advanced Class. This is the third of four Advanced Classes The Way International is running in 2023. Other classes were run in the Dominican Republic and Togo, while the final class will run in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In total, hundreds of individuals have received in-depth teaching in God’s Word, further equipping them to live God’s Word and to help others do the same.

For more information about The Way International, visit their website at www.theway.org.