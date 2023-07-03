LANCASTER — Sidney Post 217’s run in the Lancaster Post 11 Classic came to an end on Sunday when it lost 6-5 to the host team in a semifinal at Beavers Field.

Post 217 finished 3-2 in the tournament. After beating Pickerington Post 283 by two runs on Thursday, it beat Utica Post 92 by a 5-3 score on Friday, then split with Crawfordsville, Indiana Post 72 in two games on Saturday.

Sidney played Lancaster close in Sunday’s semifinal. The squad scored four runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter in the top of the second inning. Ben Rinderle had a 2-RBI single to left and Brayden Monnin hit a 2-RBI single to center.

But Post 11 tied it in the bottom half. Sidney walked five batters in the inning, hit one and gave up one single.

Lancaster took a 5-4 lead the bottom of the third after a walk and an error.

Sidney battled back to tie it in the top of the sixth when Gabe Link hit a solo home run to left field, but Lancaster won it in the bottom of the seventh.

Link, who pitched in relief of starter Gavin Roberts, walked the first batter of the inning. After a sacrifice bunt and a ground out, Lancaster’s Alexander Miller hit an RBI line-drive single to center on the first pitch of his at bat.

Link pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Roberts pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out two.

Monnin was 2 for 3.

Crawfordsville Post 72 beat Troy Post 43 12-7 in a semifinal on Sunday. Lancaster Post 11 beat Crawfordsville 12-4 in the championship game on Sunday afternoon to win the tournament.

Sidney lost 9-7 to Crawfordsville in the first game the teams played Saturday.

Post 72 led 6-1 before Sidney scored six runs in the fifth. Ben Rinderle was charged with the loss after giving up three earned runs on one hit and three walks in the sixth, his lone inning of work in relief of starter Jacob Felts.

Adam Rindler was 2 for 3 with one double. Noah McEldowney was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Titus Gehret was 2 for 3 with two doubles.

Sidney beat Crawfordsville 6-5 in the second game. Post 217 built a 4-0 lead before Crawfordsville battled back. Post 72 tied it 5-5 in the sixth, but Sidney won it in the bottom of the seventh.

Crawfordsville never got an out in the final inning. Titus Gehret led it off with a single on an infield fly, then Link drew a walk. Xavier Phlipot hit a bunt single, and Joel Gehret hit an RBI single on a line drive to center.

Monnin picked up the win. He pitched one inning in relief and gave up one hit while striking out two batters. David Brunner started and gave up four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings.

McEldwoney was 2 for 3 while Phlipot was 2 for 4. Joel Gehret was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Phlipot pitched a complete game in Friday’s defeat of Utica. He gave up three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Titus Gehret was 3 for 3, Benjamin Lavey was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Felts was 2 for 3 and Monnin was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one triple. Rindler hit one triple.

