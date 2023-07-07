Edison State announces employees of the semester

Edison State Assessment Committee, left to right, Chris Spradlin, Enrique Rivera-Cerezo, William Loudermilk, Susan Barth, Erynn Hanford, Stephen Whiteman and Laura Larger. Not pictured are Kevin Coghlan, Rachael Detraz and Yvonne Koors. Carin Benning and Chris Spradlin Heironimus

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance during a recent All-College Meeting. Each semester, the College recognizes a faculty or adjunct faculty member, a staff member, and a team with an Employee of the Semester award.

Rick Heironimus, adjunct faculty for the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program; Carin Benning, coordinator of Professional and Technical Pathways Advising; Susan Barth, instructor of Engineering; Kevin Coghlan, assistant professor of Sociology; Rachael Detraz, professor of Biology; Erynn Hanford, academic coordinator of Clinical Education for the Physical Therapist Assistant Program and assistant professor; Yvonne Koors, assistant professor of Medical Assisting and director of Medical Assistant; Laura Larger, instructor of Criminal Justice; William Loudermilk, professor of English; Enrique Rivera-Cerezo, assistant professor of Business and Business Law; and Stephen Whiteman, professor of Psychology, were named the spring 2023 employees of the semester. The honorees were invited to enjoy a Dayton Dragons game from the Edison State suite at Fifth Third Field.

Heironimus was recognized for his work with Edison State’s EMT program and for going above and beyond to meet students’ needs both inside and outside the classroom.

“Rick stepped into the position of leading our EMT course offerings at a challenging time,” a nominator said. “He has made significant improvements to the quality of the program, enhancing support for students and working to increase the number of students who gain their certification as an EMT.”

“He has successfully brought the program through the accreditation process for the state and will be working to do the same for our national accreditation visit.”

Heironimus has been an employee of Edison State for nearly two years and holds an Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology.

Nominated for being a team player and an advocate for students, Benning “strives for excellence in advising by being extremely thorough, paying attention to detail in every interaction.”

“Carin is constantly seeking self-improvement as evidenced by her participation in the Ohio Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (OASFFA) conference and ensuring Edison State earned a Reducing Barriers Grant,” one nominator said.

“She is always available and looking out for the best interest of her students. Carin is flexible with her schedule and makes time to help.”

Benning has been a full-time employee of Edison State for over four years and previously served as an adjunct faculty member for nearly eight years. She holds a Master of Arts in Applied Behavioral Science: Criminal Justice.

The Edison State Assessment Committee, which includes Barth, Coghlan, Detraz, Hanford, Koors, Larger, Loudermilk, Rivera-Cerezo and Whiteman, was honored for their work in improving the quality of Edison State courses.

“This team is working to make assessment not just a requirement but a way to help improve our students’ experiences and the skills they’re building,” said a nominator. “They’re eager to have feedback from other faculty on data collected and are working to create action plans to improve both the assessment process and our curriculum.”

“The committee worked to develop new data review sessions and spent more time analyzing information as they looked for patterns that could be improved. Because of the committee’s work this year, Edison State has taken another great leap forward to improve practices.”

Barth has been a full-time faculty member of Edison State for 10 years, previously served as an adjunct faculty member for 11 years, and holds a Master of Science in Engineering; Coghlan has been a full-time faculty member of Edison State for nearly two years, previously served as an adjunct faculty member for over two years, and holds a Master of Arts in Sociology; Detraz has been an employee of Edison State for 15 years and holds a Master of Science in Biology; Hanford has been an employee of Edison State for 10 years and holds a Master of Science in Human Anatomy and Physiology Instruction; Koors has been an employee of Edison State for five years and holds a Master of Health Administration; Larger has been an employee of Edison State for nearly two years and holds a Master of Public Administration; Loudermilk has been a full-time faculty member of Edison State for 11 years, previously served as an adjunct faculty member for over 14 years, and holds a Master of Arts in Literature and a Master of Arts in Communication Studies; Rivera-Cerezo has been an employee of Edison State for six years and holds a Juris Doctor; Whiteman has been an employee of Edison State for over 23 years and holds a Master of Science in Psychology.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.