Out of the past

125 Years

July 8, 1898

Sidney was visited by one of the most disastrous fires in several years last evening when the old Maxwell Mill, recently purchased by J. Wellman of Flint, Michigan, was completely destroyed with all its contents. The fire was discovered about 8:30 p.m. when several persons driving by observed smoke and flames coming from several windows. Flames enveloped the entire building within minutes and in less than an hour the mill was a smoldering mass of ruins.

——-

Several changes have been made in the membership of the Klute band within the past few days; the members who also belonged to the Dutch band having withdrawn from the Klute band. The changes were occasioned by a disagreement between the management of the organizations about the use of instruments owned by the Klute band company.

100 Years

July 8, 1923

Miss Margaret Loudenback has moved her beauty shop from the six-story building to the new Bryan Building opposite the fire department. Here she has furnished rooms with all the latest appliances and has put in a new water softener for her work.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. R. S. Frame left today for Mansfield where they will make their future home. Mr. Frame was formerly state highway director in this city.

——-

Intense interest is being shown in the Jess Williard-Luis Firpo fight, set for next week in Jersey City. Winner of the fight is expected to meet Jack Dempsey.

75 Years

July 8, 1948

Three Shelby county postmaster nominees were among the 61 Ohioans whose nominations as postmasters died in the last Congress. The Republican controlled Senate failed to take action on the nominations which hold good for only 30 days after Congress leaves Washington. Most of the nominees were serving as acting postmasters. Those from this county included Willis D. Kay, Anna; Norman W. Elsass, Botkins and Russell E. Elliott, Jackson Center.

——-

A petition to the court of common pleas for permission to borrow $10,000 for improvement of the church building has been filed by the trustees of the Sidney Church of Christ. Signing the petition were Ward Beer, Roy Harmony and A. W. Konz.

50 Years

July 8, 1973

An honor guard consisting of local and area law enforcement officials paid their last respects to former Sidney Police Chief John L. Warner Friday afternoon outside Cromes and Sons Funeral Home.

Officers from Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Auxiliary Police, Ohio State Patrol and Port Jefferson and Bellefontaine Police Departments participated. Present and retired officers of the Sidney Police Department were bearers.

——-

June, 1973 was a bit warmer and a lot wetter than a usual June according to a report by David V. Fette, official U. S. weather observer for Shelby County.

25 Years

July 8, 1998

It was a red letter day recently for David Bunker of Jackson Center. He graduated from the West Point Military Academy. He was expecting to attend college elsewhere when the appointment became available. About 1,200 started, but only 800 graduated. The discipline was tough, but Bunker is glad he persevered. He received a degree in engineering management.

——-

The first day of the Country Concert is history, 8,216 attended the events and performances. Four sky divers dropped from the air to open the festivities. Although there are many campers, many attendees stay at the Sidney Holiday Inn, where many of the performers also stayed and make themselves available to meet the fans.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.