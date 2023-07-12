Sidney High School seniors achieve top honors

SIDNEY – Sidney High School Class of 2023 seniors were recognized for their academic honors at the end of the school year. The highest honors went to 14 members of the SHS Class of 2023 who earned the Summa Cum Laude distinction including Joe Asbill, Zoe Bladen, Alexandra Blatter, Andrew Bonifas, Anna Brady, Lexee Brewer, Cambry Cox, Krista Fields, Madison Garber, Thomas Seibert, Connor Simpson, Alessandria Stockton, Myles Vordemark, and Lily Wiford. To earn this distinction, students had to achieve a cumulative GPA of 4.25 or greater and meet the criteria of an Honors Diploma as determined by the State of Ohio Department of Education.

The Magna Cum Laude distinction, achieved by earning a cumulative GPA of 4.0-4.24 and also meeting the criteria of an Honors Diploma, was earned byAlyssa Echols, Chase Hall, Kathryn Leonard, Caleb Luthman, Shelbie Miller, Cierra Mullenix, Dhruvi Patel, Mason Rose, Ethan Weldy, and Grace Work-Steenrod.

The Cum Laude distinction, achieved by earning a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.99 and also meeting the criteria of an Honors Diploma, was earned byNoah Baldauf, Desiree Bean, Natalee Clack, Lainey Luginbill, Lucas Marlow, Gavin Musser, Jaycee Roach, Raegan Rotan, Gwyneth Shetterly, and Malachia Woodell.

Lexee Brewer, Chase Hall and Thomas Seibert earned their associate’s degrees from Edison State Community College in addition to their high school diplomas.

To earn an Honors Diploma as determined by the State of Ohio Department of Education, students must meet seven of the eight following criteria: 3.5 GPA or higher, 4 English credits, 4 math credits including algebra 1 and 2, and geometry, 4 science credits including 2 units of advanced science, 4 social studies credits, 3 credits of the same foreign language or 2 credits each of two languages, 1 fine arts credit, and 27 ACT composite or 1220 SAT. Earning Honors Diplomas were Joe Asbill, Noah Baldauf, Desiree Bean, Zoe Bladden, Alexandra Blatter, Andrew Bonifas, Anna Brady, Lexee Brewer, Natalee Clack, Cambry Cox, Alyssa Echols, Krista Fields, Madison Garber, Chase Hall, Kathryn Leonard, Lanie Luginbill, Caleb Luthman, Lucas Marlow, Shelbie Miller, Cierra Mullenix, Gavin Musser, Dhruvi Patel, Jaycee Roach, Mason Rose, Raegan Rotan, Gwyneth Shetterly, Thomas Seibert, Connor Simpson, Alessandria Stockton, Myles Vordemark, Ethan Weldy, Lily Wiford, Malachia Wooddell and Grace Work-Steenrod.

Seniors graduating with Academic High Honors, earning a GPA of 3.5 or better as estimated after seven semesters, included Abigail Adams, Marlette Bartholomew, Wyatt Bisbee, Aiden Booth, Kyla Campbell, Regan Clark, Wyatt Clark, Rilee Collum, Gage Copeland, Frederick Corrie, Baylee Craft, Dalton Crain, Paige Daniels, Josie Davis, Brianna Dillinger, Lainie Fai, Devon Ferguson, Kloie Fleming, Takuma Furukawa, Chloe Graber, Augustus Henry, Jeminiah Henry, Caitlin Hubbell, Kendall Inman, Evan King, Kiara Marcus, Jacob Martin, Tycen Money, Griffen Moore, Zola Morrow-Forsythe, Deanah Mouk, Austin Mullenix, Dakota Mullenix, Miranda Orcutt, Aiden Parin, Alexandria Reeves, Makayla Reynolds, Isabel Rice, Kade Schmeising, Takuho Shibahara, Kylee Wheeler, Gabriella Wildenhaus and Lexis Wilson.

Joshua Wise received the Career-Technical Diploma with Honors.

Students who received a Red Cord for being a life-saving blood donor by donating blood at least 3 times in their high school career were Desiree Bean, Shania Bennett, Nevaeh Black, Anna Brady, Macie Brautigam, Connor Burke, Natalee Clack, Cambry Cox, Alexandria Delp, Anthony Earick, Alyssa Echols, Lainie Fair, Madison Garber, Chloe Graber, Kharma Harris, Kennah Herrick, Olivia Jenkins, Lillian Keith, Kathryn Leonard, Shelbie Miller, Briley Moses, Cierra Mullenix, Alexandria Reeves, Makayla Reynolds, Isabel Rice, Raegan Rotan, Paige Studebaker, Ryleigh Wagner-Topp, and Lily Wiford.

Earning Business Professionals of America National Chords were Thomas Seibert, Ethan Weldy, and Joshua Wise.

Mason Rose and Lainey Luginbill were awarded the Marine Semper Fidelis Music Award.

Connor Simpson and Lexee Brewer were awarded the Military Scholastic Excellence Award.

Thomas Seibert and Kennah Herrick were awarded the Military Distinguished Athlete Award.

Lily Wiford was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award for band.

Landen Johnson was awarded the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award for band.

Austin Mullinex was awarded the National School Orchestra Award.

Landen Johnson and Lainey Luginbill were awarded the National Choral Award.

Thomas Sieber and Lainie Fair earned the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Connor Simpson and Lexee Brewer earned the OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award.

Aiden Booth, Caleb Luthman, Alessandria Stockton and Macie Brautigam earned the OHSAA/NFHS Award of Excellence for an exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity.

More than 35 members of the SHS Class of 2023, to date, have been awarded a one-year total of $344,957 with a potential renewal of $1.1 million.