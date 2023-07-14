Noah Deeren is surrounded by members of the Sidney Fire Department. Deeren was awarded the Henry C. Yost Award for his bravery in saving his brother during a fire at their home. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — The life saving actions of a Sidney resident was recognized during Monday night’s Sidney City Council meeting.

Noah Deeren was presented the Henry C. Yost Medal of Honor for saving his brother when a fire broke out at their home in April.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to award a fine young man from our community with the highest civilian award our department bestows upon an individual. The actions of Noah Deeren are aligned with the finest traditions of the fire service. It is an honor to serve a community that is supported by civilians who will jump into action when necessary to support our mission,” said Fire Chief Chad Hollinger.

Lt. Jeff Simon told council on April 9, 2023, at approximately 1 a.m., a structure fire occurred at the Deeren home at 1703 Letitia Drive. The fire originated in a basement bedroom of the home at the base of the basement stairs. Noah was home with his father, Michael, and his six siblings at the time of the fire.

Michael woke Noah up and told him there there was a fire in the house.and together they attempted to extinguish the fire. After several unsuccessful attempts, both returned to the first floor. While Michael was evacuating the remaining children on the first floor, Noah realized his brother, Maddox, was still in the basement sleeping.

As he returned to the basement, he found that the fire had grown and was nearly floor-to-ceiling in size at the base of the stairs. Noah continued down the steps and was able to jump off the side of the stairs and through the smoke found Maddox asleep in his bedroom. He woke Maddox and together they escaped back through the stairs. Both suffered burn injuries of varying degrees during their escape.

“Noah placed his life into danger in order to successfully awaken, and ultimately save his brother’s life. Had it not been for Noah’s willingness to place himself above this risk, the outcome of this fire would have been very different. I believe Noah is of the utmost deserving of this award” said Simon.

The Henry C. Yost Medal of Honor is awarded to citizens who distinguish themselves by performing acts of gallantry and valor in the face of grave danger or imminent hazards to save a human life, the successful rescue of a human life, or actions that significantly reduce the seriousness of injury to another person. There must be no margin of doubt or possibility of error in awarding this honor. To justify receipt of this award, individuals must clearly render themselves conspicuous above the general public. The deed cited must be one which, had it not been performed, would in no way subject the individual to any justifiable criticism.