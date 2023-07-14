Two Koenig Scholarships created for Botkins seniors

BOTKINS — Botkins seniors pursuing select majors will have the opportunity to receive $1,500 scholarships starting in 2024 in memory of Bill and Marty Koenig. Two scholarship funds were established within the Botkins Education Foundation and are administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The Bill Koenig Technology Scholarship welcomes applicants pursuing technology, engineering, agriculture or manufacturing majors. The Marty Koenig Healthcare Scholarship requires students are majoring in a healthcare field. Both awards are open to those working toward an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Elmer “Bill” Koenig and Martha “Marty” Zimmerman married in Fort Loramie in 1951. They raised five children in their home on North Main Street in Botkins and were very active members of the community. Bill, a mechanic and businessman, and Marty, a registered nurse, valued education and incorporated educational experiences into their annual family vacations. Their goal of making college educations available was achieved for all of their children.

Eligible applicants must complete the Community Foundation’s online scholarship application, which opens on Dec.15 and closes on Feb. 15, 2024.