‘RENT’ performances planned

SIDNEY — Experience the Timeless Masterpiece “RENT” at The Historic Sidney Theatre from Thursday, Aug. 3, to Saturday, Aug. 5. The iconic musical, featuring an exceptional cast of local talent, will captivate audiences with its unforgettable music and profound story.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of struggling artists in New York City’s East Village as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of living in the shadow of HIV/AIDS. With its groundbreaking rock score and revolutionary themes, “RENT” continues to inspire and touch hearts around the world.

Showtimes for “RENT” are Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7:30p.m.; Friday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

During the 7:30 p.m. showing on Saturday, Aug. 5, there will be a dinner theatre experience catered by The Meal Prep Life.

Ticket prices for “RENT” at The Historic Sidney Theatre are adults: $20 (HST members), $25 (non-nembers); students and seniors: $16 (HST members), $21 (non-members); and dinner theatre tickets: $55 (HST members), $60 ( non-members).

Tickets are on sale now at www.sidneytheatre.org.