Hailey Sparks, 12, daughter of Jami and Bob Baker, of Quincy, sang the National Anthem during the Sunday, July 9, Dayton Dragons baseball game. Hailey submitted a video of her singing the anthem to a contest sponsored by the Dayton Daily News. There were more than 200 entries and Hailey was chosen to sing at the game. She is a sixth-grade student at Fairlawn Local School.
Courtesy photo
