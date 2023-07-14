Hailey Sparks, 12, daughter of Jami and Bob Baker, of Quincy, sang the National Anthem during the Sunday, July 9, Dayton Dragons baseball game. Hailey submitted a video of her singing the anthem to a contest sponsored by the Dayton Daily News. There were more than 200 entries and Hailey was chosen to sing at the game. She is a sixth-grade student at Fairlawn Local School.

Courtesy photo