Volunteer? Me? Why?

I’m not writing this column today to shame you into volunteering or to promote a special cause. I just want to share with you some words from friends of mine who volunteer, and I hope you will understand their diverse viewpoints.

I’ve volunteered extensively throughout my life, and I will end the column by sharing some considerations based on those experiences.

Jan Sykora Hillman has been there, done that, and writes, “I volunteer as chair of the board for Breast Wishes Foundation. We grant wishes that bring joy into those throughout the Miami Valley who have or have had breast cancer. As a three-time breast thriver on my third journey now, and this time with metastatic breast cancer, I know this service is crucially important as joy has been found to help healing.”

Are you a person who feels powerless as you look at all the problems our world faces? Beka Lindeman says, “I find volunteering pushes down that feeling of helplessness. So many things aren’t great and that can be paralyzing. I have been doing political volunteer work all summer and have done all kinds of volunteer work in the past.”

Are you a military veteran or did/do your relatives serve in the military? Vietnam War helicopter pilot Robert Allen indicates, “When I retired, I found an opportunity with hospice that focuses on working with and honoring veterans in hospice care. I joined the program because of my affinity for veterans in general and especially for those at end of life.”

Some volunteer even when they have no special talents that they believe an organization needs. Vivian Hazell says that in her volunteer work with Health Care Credit Union, she was “zero help with numbers but a good voice for member services and provided comic relief”- something much needed as we work to address the challenges we face.

Does helping a family member in need count? Romona Blakeman tells me, “I packed up and moved to South Carolina to care for my brother after his stroke. I bathe him, dress him, prepare his meals, brush his teeth, etc. Hardest job I ever had, but he paid for my baton lessons when I was in first grade and worked to pay for my braces when I was in high school. He taught me how to be graceful and grateful. I love him.”

Perhaps you have children still in school who are involved in a host of activities. Are you the parent who says, “Let George or Jane do it as I’m too busy.” Steve and Peggy Milz have two highschoolers and their volunteer work gives them precious time with their children- and demonstrates the importance of those activities. Steve says, “We’re heavily involved, at times over 20 hours a week in band stuff. And we coach sports teams and take photographs and … .”

Or maybe you enjoyed one of those activities as a child and see the value in it. June Stansky reports, “I grew up a Girl Scout, and I’ve been a Brownie/Girl Scout leader for 23 years. Now, it’s like being a grandmother to these kids. I see them a few times a month and teach them fun life lessons through songs, crafts, stories and games.”

Or does your heart break when you see children or adults with mental illness and the stigmas attached to them, discrimination in schooling, housing, employment, and medical care? Gay Hawk had parents who taught her the importance of giving back to her community with time and expertise. “I use my experience in public speaking, via the National Alliance on Mental Illness, to educate with the primary goal of demystifying mental illness.”

Are you now considering volunteering?

Self-assessment comes first as well as an understanding of a potential volunteer placement. What obligations in terms of time and attention do you currently have to your family/your job? What talents/abilities do you have? Do your interests and abilities mesh with the mission/values of an organization you are considering? Will you have training as a volunteer? Is there a commitment in terms of time?

The decision to reach out is up to you.

