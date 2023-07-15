Out of the past

125 Years

July 15, 1898

On receipt of the news of the surrender of the city of Santiago this afternoon, received at 2 o’clock in a special dispatch to The News, arrangements were immediately made for the ringing of the fire bell that all our citizens might be notified at once. The news spread like wildfire and in a few minutes the public square in front of The News office was thronged with people and all joined in a grand jollification over the victory. The courthouse bell and the church bells were rung and the whistles at the factories blown.

——-

James F. Johnston and Son, proprietors of the Wile Lily Roller Mill at Pasco, the mill formerly owned by Knox and Robinson of this city, have greatly increased their business during the past year and in anticipation of a further increase in business are making arrangements to better accommodate the trade.

100 Years

July 15, 1923

The annual picnic and ice cream social of the Green Township boosters club, held at the Plattsville High School grounds yesterday afternoon and evening, was a great success. It was estimated that several thousand persons were present, a large number coming from Sidney during the evening. During the evening, a concert was given by the Sidney band.

——-

The boys of the Cooperative Department at Sidney High School, accompanied by their instructor, Thomas Presser, enjoyed an outing yesterday afternoon and evening when they motored to Evergreen Lake. The swimming party and fishing was followed by the serving of a bountiful picnic supper.

75 Years

July 15, 1948

The new air conditioning unit installed in major and minor surgery at Wilson Memorial Hospital and made possible by the Community Chest, went into operation for the first time today. The “Package unit” has been installed in the scrub room adjacent to major surgery on the second floor of the hospital and ducts carry the cooled air into both the major and minor operating rooms.

——-

Sidney will have a new $50,000 Kroger Supermarket at the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and South Street by the first of the year it was jointly announced by Miss LaDonna Quinn and William and John Quinn who will erect the grocery building. A lease between the Kroger Company and the Quinns was accepted by the Kroger management over the weekend.

50 Years

July 15, 1973

HOUSTON – Friday will be a busy day for all the women of the community when they meet at the high school to get huge batches of food ready for the Shelby County Fair.

Houston Community Association discussed food preparation at a meeting last night and it was decided to spend all day Friday preparing chicken, beef for barbecue and hamburger for chili soup. All the food will be frozen in either the school or home freezers until the time comes for it to be transferred to the fairgrounds.

——-

Michael Minniear, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Minniear, St. Marys Road, has graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Law with a Juris Doctor Degree.

A 1966 graduate of Sidney High School, he received an A.B. Degree in Political Science at Miami University in 1970. Minniear will take the Ohio State Bar examination the last week of July.

25 Years

July 15, 1998

The Shelby County Big Brothers- Big Sisters program has enlisted a number of new volunteers. The new bigs included Krissy Jones, Dan Gentry, Monica Inman. Bill Hampton, Mary Moyer, Richard and Cheryl Lightle, Amy Irvin, Dennis Hughes, Lori Stewart, and Terry and Peggy Bartsch. The program is a United Way agency.

——-

The Port Jefferson Village Council spent its last meeting discussing a big project. The village will be getting a new sewer system. Representatives from Steven Worl & Associates were at the meeting to discuss the details of the system and answer questions. A public meeting will be held August 17.

