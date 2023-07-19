COLUMBUS – The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and the Ohio Department of Public Safety will collaborate with other state, local, and private entities on a statewide community outreach day on July 19, 2023. Called BRIDGE Day, the event is happening in conjunction with National Deflection Week, which aims to deflect those with substance abuse disorder away from the criminal justice system and into treatment services. The purpose of BRIDGE Day is to solely focus on outreach by initiating a proactive approach, encouraging law enforcement agencies with deflection teams to focus on outreach through door knocks, pop-up informational tents, or social media contacts.

This one-day event is part of Ohio’s Operation BRIDGE (Bridging Recovery & Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement) program, which combines the resources of law enforcement and substance use treatment in a coordinated effort.

Deflection teams, also known as Quick Response Teams (QRTs), are made up of first responders and mental health professionals who help those with substance use disorder get into treatment.

“Operation BRIDGE events this year in Ross, Lawrence, and Scioto Counties have seen tremendous success, helping dozens of people with substance use disorder into treatment,” said Cynthia Peterman, Executive Director of the ONIC. “This two-pronged approach, arresting traffickers and decreasing demand for drugs absolutely saves lives.”

Many events are happening statewide on BRIDGE Day. In Fairfield County, Project FORT (Fairfield County Overdose Response Team) will be at Maple Street United Methodist Church at 438 E. Wheeling St. in Lancaster with an information booth and food for those in need. In Gallia County, Mount Carmel Baptist Church on state Route 554 will welcome the community to the “BRIDGE Day Bidwell Party.” There will be free food and other family fun, along with information about treatment and recovery providers in the area. Check with your local law enforcement or outreach center for BRIDGE Day events in your area.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order in July 2019 creating ONIC, a specialized criminal intelligence unit to assist local law enforcement in conducting intelligence-driven drug trafficking investigations. ONIC has locations in Cleveland, Columbus, southwest Ohio, and Toledo. ONIC’s criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensic specialists provide investigative, analytical, and digital forensic support to local law enforcement agencies and drug task forces throughout Ohio. The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Immediately after taking office in 2019, Governor DeWine signed an executive order creating the RecoveryOhio initiative to support aggressive measures to combat the opiate epidemic by investing in the health and well-being of Ohio citizens.