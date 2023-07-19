The ALS Association, Toledo Mudhens celebrate Lou Gehrig Day on July 23

Toledo – As part of a nationwide effort with Major League Baseball, The ALS Association, in partnership with the Toledo Mudhens, will be hosting Lou Gehrig Day at Fifth Third Field on Sunday, July 23. The day is designed to raise awareness and funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and to honor the legacy of Lou Gehrig, one of baseball’s greatest players.

Activities will include game ball delivery and a ceremonial first pitch. There will also be a display on the main concourse to help answer questions, distribute information, and to further raise awareness and funds for ALS research and the care services needs of the ALS community across Northern Ohio.

Join us, and a few Ohio lawmakers, for pregame events at Tony Packos restaurant from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., just prior to the Mudhens vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs game on July 23 at 2:05 p.m. A portion of beverage sales will be donated to the ALS Association serving Northern Ohio.

“The ALS Association is committed to making ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we find a cure,” said Paul Jeter, territory executive. “We are proud to support Lou Gehrig Day and to raise awareness of ALS in our community. By coming together on this day, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by this disease.”

The ALS Association encourages fans, players, and organizations to join the fight against ALS by donating to the cause and spreading the word about Lou Gehrig Day. To make a donation or learn more about how you can get involved, please visit Als.org/northern-ohio.

About ALS

ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to initiate and control muscle movement, which often leads to total paralysis and death within two to five years of diagnosis. For unknown reasons, veterans are more likely to develop ALS than the general population.

About The ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest philanthropic funder of ALS research in the world. The Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure.

For more information about The ALS Association, visit our website at als.org.