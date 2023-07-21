Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 24, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission board meeting will be held Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. in the Shelby County Annex’s commissioner’s meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reviewing Salem Township and Dinsmore Township zoning text and recommendation; a survey review; director’s report; and an update on the program partnership with Ohio State Extension Office.

Community Development Block Grant

SIDNEY — A public hearing will be held Thursday, July 27, at 9 a.. at the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office to give citizens an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed Community Development Block Grant which the county will be applying for. The county is requesting $85,000 for Arrowhead Wastewater Improvements.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Flexible Grant Program, a federally funded program administered by the State. The County is eligible for fiscal year 2023 CDBG funding, provided that the County meets applicable program requirements.