Out of the past

125 Years

July 22, 1898

Miss Wilda Wilson of this city has been appointed physical director of the Rochester Athenaeum and Mechanics Institute, Rochester, New York. This institution ranks second only to the famous Pratt Institute. She will take charge of the work there the first of September.

——-

The ditching machine which was intended for use in taking up the gas pipe from Sidney to the Mercer fields was a failure and 75 men are now at work digging up the pipe west of town.

——-

Honorable W. E. Ludwick of Greenville is in Sidney in the interest of the Central Union Telephone Company. He is securing the right of way from this city to St. Marys by way of Hardin, Dawson, Houston, Loramie and Minster.

——-

The Sidney barbers have issued a challenge to the clerks of the city for a game of baseball, the game to be played on the ball grounds in East Sidney.

100 Years

July 22, 1923

All records for the payment of taxes in one day were broken at the county treasurer’s office yesterday according to Treasurer P.M. Goffena. A total of $100,143 was received during the day, over $40,000 more than was received in one single day in the history of the county.

——-

Lieut. John Harmony, who graduated from West Point in June, has been assigned to the U. S. Infantry at Fort Benjamin Harrison at Indianapolis. Home on furlough at the present time, he is to report to Indianapolis on September 15.

——-

Robert Burns, who has been running the Burns Hotel on West Poplar Street for the past few years, has sold out to S. D. Crumbaugh, the latter taking possession at once. He expects to continue the hotel on the European plan and is planning to make some improvements.

——-

At a meeting held at the Masonic Temple last evening, a number of members of Antioch Temple of the Shrine organized the Shelby County Shrine. W. T. McLean was elected president; Charles H. Neal, vice president; Dr. Edwin Collier, secretary and Paul B. Kemper, treasurer.

75 Years

July 22, 1948

Shelby County can claim for its very own a unique relief and peace program unlike any of its kind ever attempted in the United States. This week will see the climax of five months of work and bountiful giving when 8,000 packages of food will start on their way from Sidney to hungry Germans. Louis F.

Warbington, Shelby County farmer and former Farm Bureau field executive, sparked the program when he returned from a survey of conditions in Europe late last year.

——-

Judge Robert A. Eshman gave an account of his research work on the Harmer Trail through Shelby County and the Indian site of Pickawilliany in Miami County at the meeting of the Shelby County Historical Society in the assembly room of the court house last evening.

——-

President Truman ordered peacetime draft registration of young men aged 18 through 25 to begin August 30. In Columbus, Governor Herbert today, appointed Chester W. Goble, draft chief for the state, while in Shelby County, Common Please Judge Huber A. Beery disclosed he had approached several persons on the matter of forming a local draft board but no final action has been taken.

——-

The Sidney Daily News Carriers Club will sponsor a Bike Safety Week next week it was announced today by William Everett, circulation manager.

50 Years

July 22, 1973

A Shelby County resident, Patrolman Richard Mees, 424 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, the first Ace for 1973 in the Blue Max Program for the State of Ohio, raised his stolen car apprehensions to six early today when he arrested a Florida man wanted for auto larceny. Mees attained his Ace status June 12 when he arrested a driver of a stolen car on Interstate 75 north of Sidney.

——-

Three Sidney residents have been named to the dean’s list for the 1973 spring semester at Capital University, Columbus.

They are Steven A. Bertsch, 318 Garfield Ave., Patricia Ann Moore, 601 S. Ohio Avenue and Mary Ruth Moore, 126 E. Ruth St.

25 Years

July 22, 1998

The music program at Anna High School is finishing up a great year. Members of the band recently formed a Jazz Band. They produced a CD of their music. Director Don Stewart also announced the Anna Band received a superior rating. It was the 7th time in now years that rating has been earned. Sidney High School is the only other county school with a superior rating this year.

——-

A Fort Loramie woman is in serious trouble with a judge. Sister Marge Eilerman received a sentence of 8 months in jail for damaging government property during a protest at the School of the Americas at Fort Benning, Georgia. She considered her actions an act of civil disobedience. She opposed military action and violence. A total of 5 persons were charged and convicted.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.