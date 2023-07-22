A grey 2022 Corvette C8-R edition, left, and a blue 2021 Lamborghini Huracan V-10 are among a few of Precision Exotics’ luxury cars that are available for aircraft and car enthusiasts to take a ride in at the 2023 Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show over this weekend. Sheryl Roadcap | Aim Media Midwest

By Sheryl Roadcap

VANDALIA — Anyone headed to the 2023 Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show over the weekend who is seeking a thrill on the ground may be interested to take a roll in the cockpit of one of Precision Exotics’ luxury cars available to rip down one of the airport runways.

Professional drivers will also be available to provide a thrilling supercar ride for those unable to drive or are under the age of 18.

Although this is the 49th year of the Dayton Air Show, this is the first year Precision Exotics will be present for aircraft and car enthusiasts alike to take a ride.

Miami Valley Today was given an opportunity to take a ride in a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan V-10 Friday morning, July 21. A 2022 Corvette C8-R edition was also available for members of the media to check out the new thrill seeking activity at the air show. Getting up to 174 mph in a matter of seconds, certainly gets the heart racing.

“When you consider the fact that a car enthusiast and an aircraft enthusiast is separated by only about a half chromosome, then Precision Exotics is the perfect answer for them both,” Eric Nelson, president/founder of Precision Exotics, told members of the media Friday morning. “We not only offer you the opportunity to drive the most recognizable exotic cars in the world, but we do so at the most exciting venue possible, a live airshow.”

Nelson said he established Precision Exotics, based out of California, in 2015, and the business participates in numerous air shows across the country.

According to its website, “Precision Exotics has partnered with some of the biggest names in the airshow industry to bring unique performances to select air shows across the country, Some performances may include car vs car or car vs plane in high speed runway races. Others may include a personnel transfer from car to plane and even showcase para jumpers landing in a moving car! Different performances are currently being developed and will possibly be a part of an air show near you soon.”

Air show-goers can enjoy G-force speeds for $199 per ride.

For more information about the 2023 Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show visit https://daytonairshow.com/