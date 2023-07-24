Out of the past

125 Years

July 24, 1898

The Dutch band gave a highly appreciated concert at Camp Salem last evening there being about 100 guests present. Among the noted guests was Mrs. Boone of Dayton, who is visiting friends in this county. She is the mother of Cadet Charles Boone, of the flagship, “New York”, who fired the first gun of the Spanish-American War.

Daily service of mail from Sidney to St. Patricks has been started. Mr. Kloecker is hauling the mail and running a daily hack line.

The Rev. Dr. Wilbur F. Crafts, superintendent of the American Bureau of Reforms, will lecture twice in our city next Sunday. He is one of the most noted men in his area in America. In the morning he will occupy the pulpit of the Presbyterian Church and if the weather is favorable will address an open-air meeting on the court house lawn at 5 o’clock.

The handsome new casket wagon and ambulance with rubber tires, made for funeral director Thompson will be finished the first of next week.

100 Years

July 24, 1923

The stockholders of the Sidney Machine Tool Company held their annual meeting this morning in the offices of the company and elected the following directors: I. H. Thedieck, A.C. Getz, William Piper, Henry Dickas, E. J. Griffis, W.H. Wagner, L.M. Studenvant, and F.P. Thedieck. I.H. Thedieck was named president; A.C. Getz, manager and Charles Eicher, secretary. The report of the officers showed the past year’s business was unusually good exceeding the previous year by almost one third.

The Cherry Cheer Company, one of the leading manufacturing plants in the city, filed a petition in bankruptcy in the United States Court in Dayton this morning. Liabilities were placed at $150,000, including $100,000 in first mortgage bonds with assets estimated at $75,000.

75 Years

July 24, 1948

Tomorrow night will be a climactic time for literally hundreds of Shelby Countians who gave of their time and dollars to make possible the shipment of 8,000 pounds of food to Germany. Eight trucks, containing 250,000 pounds of food worth $48,000 will leave the court square, following a send-off ceremony high-lighted by an address by Carl Weygandt, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Interesting things found in the study of rocks and mineralogy as a hobby were told members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club at their regular weekly luncheon meeting yesterday noon when they had as their guest speaker, Chester Oldham of Troy. Oldham has developed an interest in the hobby over the past five or six years.

Mrs. Joseph A. Brady and Mrs. Harry Taylor will represent the Sidney Soroptomist Club at the organization’s national convention to be held next week in Toronto, Canada. They will leave Saturday for the Canadian City.

50 Years

July 24, 1973

BOTKINS – In his periodic report to residents of Botkins, Mayor Steven Maurer has noted the current population of the town is 1,138, compared with the 1970 census figures of 1,054.

The increase of 84 persons indicates a trend toward continued growth as evidenced by the number of new homes and businesses in the village, the mayor noted.

ST. JOHNS – Fire destroyed a barn and several hogs perished in the flames Friday morning at the farm of Tom Koverman, R.R. 5, Wapakoneta, one-half mile east of Geyer.

Firemen said the cause of the blaze has not been determined. Jackson Center firemen assisted and both departments were on the scene for more than three hours.

ZURICH – Captain Eddie Rickenbacker, an aviation pioneer and World War I ace who dueled with Germany’s Red Baron, died at the Neumunster Hospital early today, a hospital spokesman said. He was 82. The spokesman said no official cause of death could be given until doctors released details, but hospital sources said Rickenbacker died of a heart attack.

25 Years

July 24, 1998

There was a protest along the north side of the court square yesterday. Larry and Scott Shoffner along with about 25 other protestors assembled to express their sentiments about a local jury trial verdict. Both brothers were convicted of breaking and entering in a June trial. The jury deadlocked on another charge of burglary. They feel strongly they “haven’t gotten a fair shake over this,” according to Scott Shoffner.

There is a new business in town. Grand Finale Gift baskets will now be operated by Becky Ayers of Sidney. “It was just something I wanted to do,” she stated. She will be assisted by her daughter, Suzette Young. The business location is 565 N. Vandemark Rd in Sidney. They will carry local craft and historical items in addition to baskets.

