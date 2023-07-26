The compass is broken

A compass is a very important tool for survival to a person that depends on it to keep them going in the right direction. If it gets broken everything changes quickly around you. There is no longer any certainty that you are going in the right direction. You could be walking in a direction that you think is safe and suddenly be in grave danger. You start to doubt everything including yourself. You could get so discouraged and tired that you might be tempted to give up. Most of us even though we might be tempted to give up would probably do everything we could to survive. We would at least hold on to the hope that maybe someone would come and rescue us.

You see, the truth is our world’s moral compass is broken. Just like if we were in the mountains hiking, our compass is our absolute true north. Once broken we are subject to go in any direction we choose even if it isn’t the right one. Our world needs a true north as well. That’s what Jesus gives us… a moral true north. In John 14:6 it says Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. Our world continues to go in the wrong moral direction because they fail to see that Jesus is the truth.

I have been sickened with the moral/spiritual depravity that has gripped our “One Nation Under God.” Our nation was founded on the morals of God’s word. Somewhere along the way that moral compass was broken and with each generation we keep getting further away from God’s moral true north. Let me just give a few examples. Jason Aldean sings a song “Try That In a Small Town.” CMT (country music television) will not air it due to the explicit content. Every clip from the video he says is taken straight from news media broadcast. The song is simply calling out violence against police, store owners, elderly and so on. It is saying that people in a small town will stick up for each other but yet in their eyes he has somehow crossed a line of being offensive and explicit. They turn a blind eye to other explicit content that they deem OK. 2 Timothy 4:3-4 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers, and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and turn aside to fables.

The movie “Sounds of Freedom” has been released. The movie is based on a true story about a former Homeland Security agent rescuing abducted children. You would think that everyone would get behind something like this to help put a stop to such a hideous crime. Instead there have been opposition to it even getting released until Angel Studios bought the rights to it. It was originally released in 2018 owned by 21st Century Fox which was bought by Disney in 2019 and shelved until Angel Studios got the rights. Child sex trafficking is at the core of evil.

How have we gotten to the place that this is allowed to continue? Open boarders and new laws from Democratic led states that are protecting people that commit such crimes should never be happening. Scripture says in Luke 17:2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones. The world is lost because their moral compass is broken. They are hopeless waiting for someone to save them. If you know Christ as your Savior you know where true north is. Jesus is the only one who can save but we need to rise up and fight to help others see the truth. We cannot not be silent any longer. If you are one who is hopelessly wandering in search of True North, know that Jesus is waiting for you turn to him. Because He is the way, the truth and the life.

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.