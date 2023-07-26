County record

Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-6:44 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274 and East Shelby Road.

-5:54 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of state Route 47 and Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

MONDAY

-5:58 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 17000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

-4:35 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 900 block of Campbell Road.

Crashes

Jordan A. Folkerth, 32, of Houston, was cited with leaving the scene of a crash after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on July 21 at 2:30 a.m.

Folkerth was traveling northbound on Aiken Road when he left the right side of the roadway and struck a pole. Folkerth then returned to the roadway and continued north.

• Tammy Kay Leonard-Kattav, 54, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on July 20 at 7:51 p.m.

Leonard-Kattav was traveling eastbound on state Route 29 when she lost control and went off the right side of the roadway. She then spun 180 degrees and struck a guardrail on the left side of the roadway.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:49 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-3:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell