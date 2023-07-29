Madison Kipp, right, 16, member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club, won grand champion market goat rate of gain and reserve champion rate of gain at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the trophies is her brother, Jake Kipp, 15, both of Anna, both the children of Jeremy and Kara Kipp. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News