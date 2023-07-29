Willow Canan, 14, member of Anna Livestock, won grand champion market goat and intermediate skillathon goats. Holding the banner is her sister, Iris Canan, left, 16, both of Sidney, both the children of Carmen and Jon Canan. Holding the trophy is McKenzie Pogue, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Cindy Pogue.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jana Metz, left, 16, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion beef feeder, grand champion born and raised and reserve grand champion open show. Holding the banner is her brother, Brant Metz, 18, both of Botkins, both the children of Jeff and Andrea Metz.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Amy Briggs, 16, of Sidney, member of McCartyville Producers, won grand champion dry doe and 3rd overall for dairy goats. Briggs is the daughter of Judy Briggs.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Madison Kipp, right, 16, member of Anna Livestock 4-H Club, won grand champion market goat rate of gain and reserve champion rate of gain at the 2023 Shelby County Fair. Holding the trophies is her brother, Jake Kipp, 15, both of Anna, both the children of Jeremy and Kara Kipp. For more coverage of the fair, visit https://www.sidneydailynews.com/.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Mae Homan, right, 12, member of Botkins Livestock, won intermediate and showman of showman goats. Holding the trophy is her sister, Norah Homan, both of Botkins, both the children of Fred and Billie Homan.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jacob Yenser, right, 18, of Botkins, member of Botkins Livestock, won reserve grand champion market goat. Holding the banner is his brother, Jonathon Yenser. Yenser is the son of Andy Yenser and Donna Finkenbine.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Scarlet Pistone, 15, of Sidney, member of Houston Livestock, won showman of showman - poultry and senior showmanship poultry. Pistone is the daughter of Ken and Kimberly Pistone.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Lydia Poeppelman, 12, of Fort Loramie, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won grand champion pygmy goat wether 2-3-years-old. Lydia is the daughter of Chris and Jenny Poeppelman.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ryan Michael, 16, of Sidney, member of Scissors to Sheep, won grand champion pygmy doe. Michael is the son of Ted and Janay Michael.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ryan Michael, 16, of Sidney, member of Scissors to Sheep, won reserve grand champion pygmy doe. Michael is the son of Ted and Janay Michael.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Amy Briggs, 16, of Sidney, member of McCartyville Producers, won grand champion dry doe and 3rd overall for dairy goats. Briggs is the daughter of Judy Briggs.