SIDNEY — From rabbits to turkeys and chickens, then from sheep and steers and goats, Shelby County Junior fair exhibitors saw their animals sold during the annual sale at the Shelby County Fair on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29.

The grand champion turkey, which was shown by Maya Odura, a member of Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club, sold for $250. It was purchased by the Shelby County Democratic Party.

The reserve champion turkey, shown by Abigail Barhorst, a member of Anna Livestock, was sold for $1,525. It was purchased by A G Boogher & Son Inc., Allenbaugh Insurance, Barhorst Farms, Beck’s Hybrids-Joe Hoerst, Germain Ford, First National Bank of New Bremen, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc., Kies, Troy-Auctioneer/Realtor, Sunrise Cooperative In.c, Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Wreaths by Holly and Ellis Construction.

Iris Canan, a member of Anna Livestock, saw her grand champion lamb sell for $775. It was purchased by Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Canan Trucking, First National Bank of New Bremen, Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Jon and Tana Ingle, F & M Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Janice Sarver and Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home.

The reserve champion lamb, shown by Cassie Heath, a member of Successful 4-H Club, sold for $1,450. It was purchased by Detailed Machining Inc. and Hemmelgarn Services Inc.

Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club member Ryan Michael’s grand champion duck sold for $780. It was purchased by Germain Ford, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Minster Bank, Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guilloze, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Sidney Auto Tech, Alvetro Orthodontics, Barrett Paving – MWC, The Farmers Elevator Co., Lochard Inc., Ticon Paving Inc. and Goffena Furniture Inc.

The reserve champion duck, shown by Riley Brewer, a member of the McCartyville Producers, sold for $1,000. It was purchased by JAM Trucking.

The grand champion pen of fryers, shown by Liam Phillips, a member of Successful 4-H Club, was sold for $500. It was purchased by Plastipak Packaging Inc., Shelby County Democrat Party, Christopher Gibbs and the Inn Between Restaurant.

The reserve champion pen of fryers, shown by Alora Russell, a member of Perry Livestock, sold for $350. It was purchased by

Detailed Machining Inc. and Hemmelgarn Services Inc.

Alexandria Gaerke’s grand champion pen of broilers sold for $550. It was purchased by Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster and Carey 4 Congress. Gaerke is a member of Russia Livestock.

The reserve champion pen of broilers was shown by Avery Shoffner, a member of Anna Livestock. It was purchased for $275 by F & M Bank.

Germain Ford purchased the grand champion single fryer shown by Carson Shoffner for $250. Shoffner is a member of Anna Livestock.

The reserve champion single fryer, shown by Alexander Burt, a member of Perry Livestock, sold for $300. Purchasers were Detailed Machining Inc. and Vondenhuevel Auction Service.

The grand champion single broiler, shown by Avery Shoffner, a member of Anna Livestock, sold for $300 and was purchased by Botkins Family and Jackson Center Dental.

The reserve champion single boiler, shown by Seth Walls, a member of Perry Livestock, sold for $275. C & H Trucking Co. purchased the broiler.

The grand champion steer, shown by Avery Barhorst, a member of Anna Livestock, sold for $4,725. The steer was purchased by SLD Trucking, LLC, A G Boogher & Son Inc., Allenbaugh Insurance, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barhorst Farms, Beck’s Hybrids-Joe Hoerst, Germain Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry, Egbert Show Cattle, Brian and Terrie Egbert and family, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc., Kies, Troy-Auctioneer/Realtor, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Wagner Realty-Ruth Ann Tillman, Wreaths by Holly, Ellis Construction and Bruce Metz 2025 Candidate for Shelby County Commissioner.

The reserve champion steer, shown by Grace Poeppelman, a member of Russia Livestock, was purchased for $500 by Kloeppel Livestock Inc.

The reserve champion dairy steer, shown by Benton Sailor, a member of Successful 4-H Club, sold for $1,725. It was purchased by B. Rogers & Sons LLC, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Dell-Delight Farms, Minster Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Twin Creek Farms, Allenbaugh Insurance, B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Joe Goettemoeller, Stewart Seeds, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Tim and Raci Zimpfer and Gibbs Farm LLC.

The grand champion dairy feeder was shown by Maddison Gehret, a member of Fort Loramie Livestock. It was purchased for $500 by Tony Bornhorst, Dell-Delight Farms, Fennig Homan Agri Business and Sidney Body Carstar.

The reserve champion dairy feeder, shown by Bailey Gehret, a member of Fort Loramie Livestock, sold for $325. It was purchased by Tony Bornhorst, Dell-Delight Farms, Fennig Homan Agri Business and Sidney Body Carstar.

The grand champion goat was shown by Willow Canan, a member of Anna Livestock. It was purchased for $850 by Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Canan Trucking, First National Bank of New Bremen, Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Jon and Tana Ingle, F & M Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Janice Sarver, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home and Matt Huffman for Ohio.

The reserve champion goat, shown by Jacob Yenser, a member of Botkins Livestock, was sold for $2,500. It was purchased by Lochard Inc.

The grand champion meat pen of rabbits, shown by Aaron Maddy, a member of Fairlawn FFA, sold for $1,025. It was purchased by B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., B. Rogers & Sons, LLC, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Tony Bornhorst, Fairlawn FFA, Minster Bank, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Sidney Auto Tech, Michael Lawn & Ag Inc., Wendy’s, Anna, Piqua and Sidney, and Gateway Arts Council.

The reserve champion meat pen of rabbits, shown by Dustin Vasko, a member of Happy Trails 4-H Club, sold for $500. It was purchased by Maverick Cattle Co., Dan and Shannon Roberts, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Wells Brothers Inc., Ted and Molly Zimpfer and family, Tim and Raci Zimpfer, Schnippel Construction Inc., Albers Farm, Wendy’s, Anna, Piqua and Sidney, and Crafty Halo.

The grand champion single fryer rabbit was shown by Quinn Schnippel, a member of Botkins Livestock. It was sold for $1,350 and was purchased by Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Germain Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Fred and Billie Homan and family, J & S Buehler Family Farm LLC, Jeff Metz Construction, Lacal Equipment, Maverick Cattle Co., Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, F & M Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Dan and Shannon Roberts, Garrett and Meghan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Brian and Nikki Woodell, Tim and Raci Zimpfer, Schnippel Construction Inc., Gary and Mary Jane Sollmann, Amy Morris/Gay Smith & Associates, Wendy’s, Anna, Piqua and Sidney, and Aufderhaar Show Cattle.

The reserve champion single fryer rabbit, shown by Grady Cramer, a member of Fairlawn FFA, was sold for $550. It was purchased by Detailed Machining Inc., Mutual Federal, Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Vondenhuevel Auction Service and Sidney Auto Tech.

The grand champion market barrow, shown by Aven Zimpfer, a member of Anna Livestock, sold for $3,250. It was purchased by Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Tony Bornhorst, Celina Insurance, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Fennig Homan Agri Business, Fultz Flooring, Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Mark and Jessica Heitman, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Inn Between Restaurant, J & S Buehler Family Farm LLC, Lacal Equipment, Lochard Inc., P & T LLC, F & M Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Ron and Marcia Wiessinger, Zimpfer Farms, Tim and Raci Zimpfer, Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, White Dove Limited, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding LLC, Germain of Sidney, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, Matt Vasko, Tyler andd Hillary Shuster, Gateway Arts Council, Shelby County Democrat Party, Bruce Metz 2025 Candidate for Shelby County Commissioner and JR Edwards Concrete Co.

The reserve champion market barrow, shown by Kiptyn Ruhenkamp, a member of Fort Loramie Livestock, sold for $3,000. It was purchased by B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Tony Bornhorst, Germain Ford, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Inn Between Restaurant, M & A Muffler & Tire, Mercer County Electric Inc., Minster Bank, F & M Bank, Rapid Development Inc., Shelby County Republican Party, Snavely, Trent, Spearman Bros Trucking, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tuente Farms Inc., Wagner, Emerson & Connie, Wells Brothers Inc., A-1 Ag Services and Boerger Electric.

The grand champion market gilt, shown by Ian Freeman, a member of Successful 4-H Club, was purchased for $725. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Germain Ford, First National Bank of New Bremen, Minster Bank, Mutual Federal, F & M Bank, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wells Brothers Inc., Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners and Michael Lawn & Ag Inc.

The reserve champion market gilt, shown by Ian Freeman, a member of Successful 4-H Club, sold for $650. It was purchased by Sidney Auto Tech and Michael Lawn & Ag Inc.