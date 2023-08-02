ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

• Bob Allen, “The Vietnam War: Fact or Fiction” will be the guest speaker at 9 a.m. at the meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. A full breakfast will be provided by Fort Pickawillany Children of the American Revolution. Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to attend.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

• Southwestern Auglaize County Summer Concert Series features New Frontiers, a Joyrney Tribute Band, at the Minster Machine Centennial Park, Minster, 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Lawn chairs recommended.