A different view of the fair

My husband and I joined our kids and our grandson at the Great Shelby County Fair last week. I grew up showing 4-H and always thought I knew what the fair was all about, until I went with my 17-month-old grandson! He was smiling all the way as we visited the many different animal barns. He would wave at them and giggle when they made noise. I don’t think he liked the chickens very much but the bunny rabbits brought a smile to his face again. We walked over to the horse barn (my old stomping grounds) and he smiled and waved all the way through the barn!

It was time for a break so we headed over to the restrooms. There was some great shady areas close by so we let him out of the stroller so he could run and play. He giggled as he ran from one of us to another playing the “I’m gonna get you” tickle game.

Growing up I looked at the fair as work. I worked to keep the stall clean. I worked to get my horse ready to show. I worked to help keep the horse barn neat and clean for visitors. Work, work, work….. we would have time to goof around in the rain storms or at the horse washing station if it was a hot day.

But this year I saw it differently. Spending a few hours at the fair with my family put everything into a different light. I could appreciate the hard work of the 4H’rs as a visitor with my family. The smiles and laughter of my grandson, the awesome food we ate and the time we spent together was priceless! The memories that were made that day will forever be cherished. My favorite picture is one of my little grandson walking hand in hand with his daddy (my son) as they headed off for more adventure at the fair!

A few days later I was back at the fair for Senior Day and it was a beautiful morning. I am happy to announce that the winner for the “Oldest Gentleman” was Glenn Hicks (100), the “Most Mature Lady” (don’t call any woman an old lady! Lol) Virginia Wildermuth (101) and “Longest Married Couple” Glenn & Ruth Hicks (75 years!). We had singer Jeff Davis perform and the crowd enjoyed the variety of music he sang. Wow! What a wonderful voice he has!

That day was a lot of work, reminding me of my 4H days, but it was more fun that work. The Fair Board Directors, Jake and Breezy Yinger, helped so much and if we needed anything they were there to lend a hand.

The first 500 Seniors that checked in before 11 received a free lunch consisting of a sausage sandwich (provided by the Shelby County Pork Producers), applesauce (Wilson Health), potato chips (Ohio Living Home Health), cookies (Fair Haven County Home) and bottle of water (Versailles Health Care). If you have not had a sausage patty sandwich from the Pork Producers, put it on your to do list for next year’s fair! They are delicious!

I have recuperated from the fair and look forward to next year. Now it is time to look towards our next events at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County and get ready to “work” again.

If you are 50 years of age or better I invite you to join us on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. for our Friday Fun Night – Trivia! It is free and open to the public age 50 or better. There will be light refreshments and prizes.

Until I see you at the Center,

Have a blessed day!

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.