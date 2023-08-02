Addison Albers, 15, of New Knoxville, shows a cross bred barrow at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Albers is the daughter of Scott and Amy Albers.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Owen Barhorst, 18, of Minster, shows a spring yearling heifer at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Barhorst is the son of Jason and Angie Barhorst.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Samantha Dwenger, left, 13, and her brother, Nicholas Dwenger, 12, both of New Knoxville, prepare to show their dairy feeder calves at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The siblings are the children of Dave and Jane Dwenger.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Lexi Wilker, 14, of New Bremen, paints a piece of pottery at a pottery stand at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Lexi is the daughter of Tom and Amy Wilker.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Camden Willrath, 10, of New Knoxville, brushes down his beef feeder calf at the Auglaize County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Camden is the son of Ashley and Corey Willrath.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
