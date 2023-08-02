C&B Resin Solutions, LLC, co-owners Kyle Brautigam, left, and Chris Jones, both of Anna, look at a sample of one of the types of floors their company installs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News C&B Resin Solutions, LLC, co-owners Kyle Brautigam, left, and Chris Jones, both of Anna, kneel on one of the floors they worked on in Anna. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

ANNA – C & B Resin Solutions LLC is a new business that adds a layer of epoxy or resin to floors to give them a new look and new life.

Owners Chris Jones and Kyle Brautigam like transforming concrete floors in basements and garages to make them look new and modern. The floors end with a really clean look. Jones said, “We like making floors look like something you never thought of. I like seeing garages transform.”

Paint chip epoxy floors are durable making them really popular in garages. To create these floors Jones and Brautigam add paint chips into the epoxy using custom colors; many people in this area like Ohio State colors or other team colors like the Cleveland Browns. Neutral colors, such as domino (black and white) or coyote (brown, black, white and gray), are also a popular choice.

In addition to epoxy paint chip floors C & B Resin Solutions can create resin floors that look like marble or metallic. These floors are a custom mix of colors and can be good inside a home where a more artsy look is desired.

Customers can receive a free estimate by reaching out at 937-710-5992 or [email protected]. Some paint chip options and photos of their work can also be found on Facebook at C & B Resin Solutions LLC.