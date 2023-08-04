A naming contest is underway for the Miami Conservancy District’s new remote-operated robotic mower. Courtesy photo

DAYTON — Miami Conservancy District has announced a naming contest – you can suggest names for a new remote-operated robotic mower. The contest kicked off Friday, July 28 and will accept names until Aug. 11.

To properly maintain a large integrated flood protection system that includes five dams and 55 miles of levees – there are lots of steep slopes and difficult places to access with regular mowing equipment. This can mean extra time and risk for MCD staff. A remote-operated mower means being able to consistently maintain locations with less time and safer conditions.

“So far, since putting the RC Mowers machine in service in May, we’ve logged approximately 70 hours and it is saving us lots of time, cutting the amount of time to mow steep, sensitive spots that would take two-three times as long with manual equipment,” said Ben Casper, manager of operations for MCD. “In addition to the time savings, the job is able to be done more safely and by not having the larger equipment with an extending arm on the bike path, bike trail users are not impacted.”

The remote-operated mower is designed for tough terrain and can climb slopes that regular mowers can’t handle. “We want to improve our level of service to best serve our community,” Casper said. “We are already seeing results with this mower.”

The Naming Contest for the MCD Remote-Controlled mower rules:

• Name submission period will be until Aug. 11.

• Entries will only be accepted on the MCD Name the Mower contest Page. https://forms.gle/q9u7jaJ2JZs6qSnu5

• Entries will be accepted in order received and duplicated names/entries will be excluded.

• Staff of MCD and their families are not eligible to win the gift card.

• No profanity or inappropriate language.

• MCD reserves the right to reject any submission for any reason.

• Entrant agrees to release, defend, indemnify, and hold MCD harmless with respect to all claims arising from entrant’s entry.

• Public voting period will be Aug. 11–25.

• MCD staff will select five names from all submissions to be presented for public voting.

• Public voting will take place on the MCD Name the Mower contest page.

• The name receiving the most votes will be declared the winner. In the case of a tie, the winner will be determined by a blind draw.

• Winning names will be announced Friday, Aug. 28.

• Winners will be notified by email from entry form.

• The winner, if eligible, will receive a $100 gift card.

• Winners’ names will be published.

The Miami Conservancy District protects communities in southwest Ohio from flooding, preserves water through stewardship, and promotes the enjoyment of our waterways.