125 years

August 5, 1898

The Botkins Village council will receive sealed bids for the construction of a town reservoir for fire protection.

——-

The new stone wall along West Water Street to prevent Starrett Run from washing out the street during the high water has been completed. The workmen are now putting a railing along the top of the wall.

100 years

August 5, 1923

Tawawa tribe, Improved Order of Red Men, is negotiating for the purchase of the church property of the United Presbyterian Church on North Main Avenue in this city, to be used for a site for a Red Men’s home and wigwam of the local tribe. The fraternal order filed the highest bid for the property, when it was offered for sale at public auction several days ago. The Church of Christ also submitted a bid for the property.

75 years

August 5, 1948

Elwood G. Young was reelected commander of the Sidney Post of the American Legion when members met last evening. Named to serve with Young were: Frank C. Kingseed, first vice commander; Joseph J. Kenton, second vice commander; and Robert Allinger, treasurer. Named to the board of trustees for three-year terms were Ralph Wiessinger and Pete Minton, with Freeman Cromer elected for a two-year term.

50 years

August 5, 1973

CHICAGO – Michigan and Ohio State again should settle the Big Ten football championship when they meet in the last game of the 1973 season, conference coaches agree. Every coach in the league, attending the annual conference kickoff luncheon, chose either the Wolverines or the Buckeyes to wind up on top and Wisconsin’s John Jardine said, “you can flip a coin to decide which one.”

25 years

August 5, 1998

A Sidney business has decided to make a monthly contribution to a fund established to help maintain Shelby Memory Gardens. A&B Machine Inc. will donate $300 each month to the maintenance fund for the cemetery along Ohio 47 near Hardin that has been the subject of much controversy in recent years. Mark Adams, owner of Adams Funeral Home, established the fund at Provident Bank so the grass can be trimmed there on a regular basis. Adams oversees the maintenance effort. Cemetery owner Larry Johnson of Perrysburg was convicted of criminal charges earlier this year related to the cemetery’s operation.

——-

Additional new staff positions in Sidney City Schools are Abby Gourley, Longfellow; Michelle Gerber, learning disabilities tutor; Michelle Johnson, Longfellow; Karol Kazmaier, Central, developmentally handicapped; Barbara Kerr, Sidney High, guidance; Gary Kimmel, Central; Barbara Kinninger, speech and hearing therapist; Joan Massey, speech and hearing therapist; Shane Mead, Sidney High; Virginia McClain, Bridgeview; Bridget McLain, Central; John Michalos, network engineer; Julie Rioch, Longfellow; Christa Schemmel, Central; Pamela Schwieterman, Bridgeview; Tracy Scully, Bridgeview; Traci Smith, Emerson; Diane Voress, Sidney High; Angela Watt, Bridgeview.

