INDIANAPOLIS – The 17th Annual American Legion Legacy Run, organized by The American Legion Riders, kicks off today with over 275 motorcyclists embarking on a 1,100-mile journey through eight states. The Legacy Run aims to raise funds and awareness for The American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund, which supports children of fallen military personnel and disabled veterans who served in the post-9/11 era.

Starting Aug. 19, 2023, with check-in and an opening ceremony at American Legion Post 6 in Kokomo, Indiana, the ride will make stops at monuments, memorials and American Legion posts in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and North Carolina, before concluding at Hendrick Motorsports in Concord, North Carolina, on Aug. 25.

The motorcyclists will be stopping in Jackson Center on Aug. 21. at the American Legion Hall on College Street at around 2:30 p.m. They will be coming from the north on state Route 65 from US 33. They will be meeting at the legion hall to refresh and have fellowship with one another and to refuel to continue on their journey.

The Legacy Scholarship Fund has raised over $17 million since its inception 21 years ago, including $1.34 million in 2022, and has awarded 798 scholarships since 2004. This year’s Legacy Run is expected to generate over $1 million for the fund, providing much-needed support for children of post-9/11 veterans.

The Legacy Run also aims to raise awareness for The American Legion’s new “Be the One” campaign, which seeks to facilitate a national conversation about veteran suicide and provide resources and support for veterans in need.