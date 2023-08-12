125 years

August 12, 1898

The following is the route announced for the bicycle race on Aug. 17; start on Ohio Avenue west of the court house; south to junction with Main Avenue; north on Main to Wapakoneta Pike; north on Wapakoneta to Russell Pike; west on Russell to St. Marys Pike; south on St. Marys to Pike Street; east on Pike to Ohio Avenue; and south on Ohio Avenue to the public square. This is a four-mile course and will be passed over three times.

100 years

August 12, 1923

Twelve girls, members of the Tri Delt sorority at Miani University, Oxford, O., will spend next week in camp at Evergreen Lake, occupying the Crescent cottage. This will mark the fourth year that the members have spent a week camping at Evergreen. Three members from Sidney will join the group for the week – Misses Dorothy Loudenback and Beulah Young, and the chaperone, Mrs. Voress Loudenback.

75 years

August 12, 1948

An ordinance regulating bicycle riding and barring the vehicles from sidewalks in Sidney was suggested at the meeting of city council last evening. Charles Seving, secretary of the Shelby County Motor Club, and Bernard Gasaway, of the Junior Chamber of Commerce urged drafting of the legislation.

——-

“Big Rock” – one of the most popular picnic and hiking spots in the Sidney area – will become a part of the Tawawa Civic Park it was announced today by Virgil and Ethel Baker Ward, owners of the land on which the huge rock rests and adjoins the former Kah property. The donation includes the wooded section surrounding the rock which was left when the glacier receded from this area.

50 years

August 12, 1973

Harold C. McDermott, former superintendent of Sidney City Schools for 21 years and who since 1964 held a similar post at Westerville City Schools has accepted the position of assistant professor of education and director of student teaching at Otterbein College, Columbus.

——-

RUSSIA – The Rt. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Schneider of St. Remy Parish, Russia, was listed in “fair condition” this morning at Piqua Memorial Hospital where he was admitted Tuesday after suffering from a stroke.

25 years

August 12, 1998

Three new teachers have been added to the Botkins staff along with a part-time coordinator. Debra Fahnestock will join the school as a guidance counselor; Melissa Schneider, fourth grade teacher; Stephanie Shafer, art teacher; and Ann Rhyan will be the half-time technology instructor.

——-

At the Shelby County Educational Service Center certified personnel employed were: Joshua Burns, severe behaviorally handicapped teacher; Kristina Paul, multi-handicapped teacher; Cynthia Schulze, speech therapist; Kimberly Coleman, speech therapist; and Carla Boate, occupational therapist.

