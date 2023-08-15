By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council adopted the rental registration program at a meeting on Aug. 14.

The adopted rental registration program is a result of eight meetings of the Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee consisting of landlords and city employees – of which all of the meeting minutes can be found on the city’s website. It Is also in line with other communities which have established, or intend to establish a rental registration program, and proposed legislation at the state level.

Under the program, rental registration would be required for all dwelling units which are not owner-occupied with exceptions such as nursing homes, group homes, halfway houses or hotel/motels. If a landlord does not live within 75 miles of Sidney, an agent must be identified who is located within that range. The landlord will also be required to provide new tenants with information that city staff will provide pertaining to local and state regulations – when regulations are amended, all registered rental contacts will be provided with updates.

There are no required inspections in this program, but a tenant can request an inspection at any time, and landlords can request inspections for vacant units or occupied units if there is evidence of an imminent risk to health or safety to the tenants or the public. Failure to comply still results in penalties, like fines and/or jail time for multiple offenses, and are detailed in the ordinance. Appeals can be made to the Board of Building Code Appeals within 30 days of the receipt of the decision of the administrator.

The council also adopted an ordinance making supplemental appropriations for various funds for 2023 of $219,181 and a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into a mutual aid agreement for public works assistance with the Miami Valley Communications Council (MVCC), which the city is a member of. The initial agreement would be for a three-year period and be automatically renewed for additional three-year periods unless notice of withdrawal is initiated.

The council was introduced to four ordinances. The first assesses the actual cost of work completed by a contractor for property owners for the 2023 curb and gutter program. The total cost is $53,751.05.

The second grants a municipal income tax job creation tax credit to Michigan Metal Coatings Company (MMC) for the company’s commitment to creating 60 new jobs at the new Sidney location by December 2026.

The third accepts the annexation of 7.134 acres of land on the west side of Kuther Road, north of Millcreek Road, to make city services and utilities available to this property for the Sidney Ohio Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness.

The last ordinance introduced amends the zoning code to allow for accessory structures in commercial zones. The Planning Commission recommended approval at a July 17 meeting.

Police Chief Mark McDonough introduced Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode to the council. Rode will oversee the operations, investigations and administrative sections of the department. He was previously employed with the Bluffton and Lima police departments.

During council comments, Councilmember Scott Roddy mentioned hearing a complaint about ATV and dirt bike use in city limits. Vice Mayor Steve Wagner added there has been increased use of these vehicles on the south side of the city. The council and staff members decided to add the topic to the next council workshop meeting on Sept. 5.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.