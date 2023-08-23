ONGOING

• Care Giver Support is offered via Wilson Health Hospice. Call “Wilson Health Hospice at 937-494-5287 to schedule an appointment.

THURSDAY, AUG.24

• Grand Lake/Premier Health System Parkinsons Support Group, at Famiy YMCA-South, Minster, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

• The Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, AUG. 28

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering the free education program, Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, 6-7 p.m., Jamestown Community Library, 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900- Instructions for joining webinars will be emailed following registration.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering the free education program, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6:30-7:30 p.m., webinar on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900- Instructions for joining webinars will be emailed following registration.