Jim Chrisman, left to right, Ed Hamaker, and Tracey and Craig Francis, all of Sidney, were inducted into the 2023 Fairlawn Local Schools Hall of Honor during a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 26. Chrisman practiced law in Sidney for 34 years. Hamaker was a computer consultant for many local companies including Ross Aluminum Foundries/Ross Castings and Innovation, Tracy Francis has been employed by Wilson Health in the Home/Hospice department for 38 years. Craig Francis has worked at Area Energy and Electric for 25 years.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings