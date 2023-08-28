Recent SHS grad dies after crash

SIDNEY — Carter Isaac New, 18, of Sidney, was involved in a single-vehicle crash handled by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9 at 8:05 p.m. and died from his injuries on Aug. 26 at 11:26 a.m.

New was traveling northeast bound on North Piqua-Lockington Road in Miami County when he veered to the left into the opposite lane of travel. He proceeded to drive off the left side of the roadway and into a tree. New was initially taken by Piqua EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries and was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he was in a coma with a traumatic brain injury until he died. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

According to the obituary from Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, New was a 2023 graduate of Sidney High School and worked as an assistant manager at the Take 5 Car Wash in Sidney. The car wash held a fundraiser to support the family along with B-Squared Hair Studio and Kuts By Kim at The Royal Parlour.

New was the son of Adam Kelly and Jodi New, both of Sidney.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell