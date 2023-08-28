125 years

August 28, 1898

Seventeen persons took the city school examination held at the court house this past week.

——-

Yesterday was the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. John M. Blue, of this city. The doctor appears strong enough to pass several milestones yet.

——-

Louis Kah, Jr., is putting in a bowling alley at Tawawa Lake.

100 years

August 28, 1923

T.B. Tanner, of Toledo, has moved to Sidney preparatory to opening the Sidney Auto Top company on the second floor of the Overland Sales room at the foot of Fair Avenue.

——-

At the regular meeting of city council last evening, the matter of paving more streets in the city was discussed at some length, with a decision to postpone action until further discussion. A petition for the extension of Wagner Avenue from Michigan Street to Campbell was referred to the street and alley committee.

75 years

August 28, 1948

Registration of Shelby County men between the ages of 18 and 22 under the new selective service act will begin Monday morning in the draft board office on the second floor of the city building. Janell Woodell, who served as draft board clerk during World War II, has been appointed to handle the operation of the local draft board office.

——-

Room rates at Wilson Memorial Hospital will be increased from 50 cents to $2 per day depending upon the type of accommodations, it was announced today by hospital officials. These new rates will make three and four-bed wards $6 per day; semi-private rooms $8 per day, private rooms $11 and $12 per day.

50 years

August 28, 1973

PIQUA – Plans for the proposed Upper Valley Joint Vocational School (JVS) moved to another stage of progress last night when board of education members approved working drawings of the school and authorized advertisement and taking of bids.

25 years

August 28, 1998

Lehman High School boys and girls’ tennis coach Pippy Booth has qualified for the United States Tennis Association’s Senior Women’s National Tournament at their highest level, 4.5. The tournament will be held in Palm Springs, Calif., Oct. 15-18.

——-

ANNA – It took a bad job interview and an injured back to ultimately bring an Anna man home to open a new chiropractic business. Eshleman Chiropractic is literally a one-man show currently, but things are right on schedule for Dr. Anthony “Tony” R. Eshleman. He is operating out of the former office of Dr. Jennifer Casanova.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.