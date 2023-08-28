Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Aug. 20-26

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to eight emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s five more calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

There were two canceled calls after marking enroute. One patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel. One patient was pronounced deceased at the scene. Russia Fire first responders and Lockington Fire first responders each assisted Spirit EMS on one call each last week, while Shelby County deputies assisted with two. There were four patients transported to the hospital last week. Two patients were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney, one to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, and another to Kettering Health in Piqua.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.