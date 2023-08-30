To to the Editor:

Many people believe that “some” abortions are acceptable, but that they should be limited. Some say that if the life of the mother is in danger or if the baby’s heart isn’t beating yet, it’s ok to abort the baby. But they still believe there should be “some” limits.

If this describes you, then please look closely at the amendment on the ballot this November. It guarantees a right to abortions, for any reason, at any time, all the way up to the moment of birth. The mother’s life, or even physical well-being, doesn’t have to be in jeopardy. It doesn’t matter if the baby is in the first month or the ninth month of development. This amendment makes it a fundamental human right for a mother to abort a baby for any reason, at any stage of pregnancy. If this is too extreme for you, then please vote No in November and tell the authors to submit something less extreme next time.

But it gets much worse than no-limits abortions because it isn’t “just” about women having abortions. The first clue is that the word “woman” isn’t in the amendment. This amendment guarantees rights to “every individual”. “Every individual” includes infants, toddlers, tweens, teens, and adults, male or female. What fundamental human rights does this amendment convey upon “all people of both genders and all ages”? It’s obviously about more than abortion!

It grants “every individual” a right to “make and carry out [their] own reproductive decisions”. Remember, “every individual” includes little girls, little boys, adolescents, tweens, and teens. What is a “reproductive decision”? Its definition is open-ended because of the words “but not limited to” in the amendment. Partaking of gender transition drugs or surgery would certainly be classified as a “reproductive decision”!

Even more frightening, this amendment prohibits anyone, even parents or the state, from interfering with the decisions of minor children, while it protects people and organizations “assisting” those children in carrying out their “reproductive decisions”. This amendment criminalizes parents and protects criminals. I will happily provide my detailed analysis of the amendment if you email me.

I believe most “pro-choice” voters will decide that this amendment is simply too extreme, and that they will tell the amendment authors to submit something solely focused on “limited” abortions next time. Vote No on Issue 1 in November.

Dan Cecil – [email protected]

Sidney