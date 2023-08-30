Police log

TUESDAY

-10:06 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-9:42 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-9:25 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-5:16 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of West Parkwood Street.

-4:21 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-2:06 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Foraker Avenue.

-1:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:45 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Holly Place.

-11:45 a.m.: crime in progress. Christopher Paul Hoover, 51, of Sidney, was arrested for trespassing.

-11:38 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:02 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

Crashes

Colette L. Vestal, 48, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Vestal was traveling northeast bound on Fourth Avenue in the right lane. She then attempted to switch lanes and struck Kati L. Moremi, 37, of Sidney.

• Douglas Thobe, 67, of Minster, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 28 at 5:40 p.m.

Melinda Copeland, 36, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when Thobe rear-ended her. Thobe’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-5:58 a.m. to 9:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 16 calls.

AUG. 27

-1:04 a.m. to 11:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

AUG. 26

-12:51 a.m. to 10:36 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

AUG. 25

-5:25 a.m. to 11:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-8:58 a.m. to 2:37 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-9:34 a.m.: elevator malfunction. Crews responded to one call.

AUG. 24

-3:54 a.m. to 10:12 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to six calls.

-12:43 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 19 calls.

AUG. 23

-10:48 a.m. to 10:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-5:24 to 8:30 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

AUG. 22

-2:16 a.m. to 5:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

AUG. 21

-12:37 to 8:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-10:33 to 11:22 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell