Five generations of the Welch family recently gathered together. Pictured from left to right are, top row: John G. Welch, 66, great-grandfather, and Angie Hageman, 47, grandmother; bottom row: Glenna Welch, 86, great-great-grandmother, holding Jackson Lattimer, four months, and Cassie Schmiesing, 21, mother of Jackson.

