DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, will host “The Difference Between Wills and Trusts,” which is a free, small group, online workshop from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 20, by presenter Judy LaMusga, attorney and counselor-at-law who specializes in elder and disability law. Registration is requested by Sept. 18 on the Agency Website or by contacting Mary Hairston by email ([email protected]) or phone (937-341-6944). The workshop link will be provided before the date.

To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

When it comes to estate planning it can be difficult to know where to begin and where to turn. Terminology can become confusing and information can be thrown at you from many directions.

The interactive workshop will help caregivers plan for their futures and their loved one’s futures.

This is small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

The workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.