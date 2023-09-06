WAYNESFIELD — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee announces that the tabletop exhibit “Eastern Auglaize County: OPEN FOR BUSINESS” is available for viewing at the White Memorial Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, through the end of September. The library is open Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. The library is closed on Wednesday and Sunday. The exhibit is presented in conjunction with the county’s 175th, Waynesfield’s 175th, and the White Memorial Library’s 25th anniversary.

The exhibit includes 19th and early 20th century photographs, sales fliers, and receipts from Eastern Auglaize County businesses, including those in Geyer, Gutman, New Hampshire, Santa Fe, St. Johns, Uniopolis, and Waynesfield. Many items originated in the Vern Doenges’ collection, which the late local historian had donated to the county historical society.

“We know that we’re only touching the surface with this exhibit. Scores of businesses brought economic vitality and development to our Eastern Auglaize County residents over the years. We hope that the exhibit triggers many happy memories,” said Auglaize County Historical Society director Rachel Barber.