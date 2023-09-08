Football roundup: Anna loses 37-7 to Coldwater, Fort Loramie loses 28-12 at Columbus Academy

Anna’s Colin Elliott runs as Coldwater’s Austin Hamilton, left, and Ethan Elander approach at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Alex Poeppelman tackles Coldwater’s Mason Welsch at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Aaron Shappie breaks up a pass to Coldwater’s Jack Riethman at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News a3 c8 Anna’s Trey Heitkamp comes down with a pass as Coldwater’s Brady Lefeld reaches him at Sidney on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Camden Palmisano attempts to push Coldwater’s Braylen Harlamert out of bounds at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Clay Cummins, left, and Jacob Taylor bring down Coldwater’s Cody Depweg at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna junior quarterback Aaron Shappie throws a pass during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Coldwater on Friday at Booster Field. Shappie threw for 86 yards and one touchdown in the 37-7 loss. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Zach Osborn runs against Coldwater at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Coldwater’s Braylen Harlamert catches a throw for a touchdown against Anna at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Aaron Shappie runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Coldwater on Friday at Booster Field. Shappie was held to 27 yards on 13 carries. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

ANNA — Anna couldn’t keep up in a Midwest Athletic Conference game and lost 37-7 to Coldwater on Friday at Booster Field.

The Cavaliers scored 15 points in each the first and second quarters to take a 30-0 halftime lead; the entire second half was played with a running clock.

Coldwater had 372 yards of offense; Anna had 114.

Anna junior quarterback Alex Shappie completed 9-of-21 passes for 86 yards with one TD. Aaron Shappie was held to 27 rushing yards on 13 carries. Noah Aufderhaar caught four passes for 55 yards, including an 8-yard TD pass from Alex Shappie with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter.

Coldwater’s Baylen Blockberger completed 13-of-19 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. Mason Welsch caught four passes for 113 yards and one TD, AJ Harlamert caught four passes for 91 yards and one TD and Braylen Harlamert caught four passes for 45 yards and two TDs.

Nolan Howell recovered a fumble for the Rockets (2-2, 1-1 MAC).

Anna is scheduled to travel to Minster (3-1, 1-1) this Friday.

Columbus Academy 28, Fort Loramie 12

The Redskins stayed close early, but Columbus Academy gradually pulled away to win on Friday in Gahanna.

Fort Loramie scored on the game’s opening possession when Will Holland ran in from 1-yard out. The extra point was missed, but the Redskins led 6-0.

The Vikings tied it 6-6 after an 8-yard TD pass late in the second quarter and a missed extra point. They took a 14-6 lead midway through the third after a botched Fort Loramie punt attempt set up a short drive that ended with a 10-yard TD pass.

Fort Loramie responded with a long drive that was capped by an 11-yard TD run by Holland, which cut the deficit to 14-12.

But the Vikings scored less than two minutes later to take a 21-12 lead early in the fourth, then added another TD on a 14-yard run late in the quarter.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Fort Loramie (1-3) is scheduled to host Dayton Meadowdale (1-2) this Friday.

Milton-Union 51, Lehman Catholic 34

The Bulldogs beat the Cavaliers in a Three Rivers Conference opener on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

