125 Years ago

September 9, 1898

The Democratic county committee met this afternoon and elected the following Democrats as members of the county Executive committee: Dr. J.W. Costolo, Ben B. Amann, William Heiser, Ernest C. Amos, Ambrose Wirtz, L.M. Studevan, B.F. Ailes, John Barhorst and Henry Anderson.

——-

Capt. W.T. Amos, in a private letter received here today, says he does not know when the Third regiment will leave Huntsville, Ala., for Ohio, but he does not think the regiment will start north from there before sometime next week at the earliest.

——-

The commissioners have advertised for the sale of $6,400 in bridge bonds for the construction of a hoist bridge over the canal at Water street in Sidney.

——-

A representative of the Manhattan Oil Company has been in town in Jackson Center this week, looking over the ground preparatory to making a test of this field.

100 Years ago

September 9, 1923

The following candidates have filed their petitions with the board of elections for the city board of education: Republicans – Harry Faulkner, C.A. Eicher and W.P. Collier. Democrats – Ira D. Killian, P.L. Stafford and Rose Laughlin. Candidates for the county board of education include: Fred Middleton, Republican and Henry Ernst, Independent.

——-

Postmaster Lee announced today that during the month of August the sale of Treasury Savings Certificates at the Sidney post office amounted to $9325. At the Anna post office Postmaster Ludwig reported sales of the certificates during the month amounted to $1,000.

——-

Dr. B.H.T. Becker is outfitting his office with a complete x-ray laboratory with equipment necessary for all radiographic and fluoroscopic work.

75 Years ago

September 9, 1948

With draft registration of Shelby county youths born in 1926 nearing completion this afternoon at selective service headquarters, the local officials revealed that registrations here are approaching the 1,000 mark. The registration will continue through September 18.

——-

Workmen were busy today cleaning out the stables at eh local fairgrounds prior to the arrival of pacers and trotters for the harness racing events next week at the Shelby county fair. An improvement recently completed at the race track is the installation of a new half mile hub rail around the inside of the track. It replaces one that had nearly crumpled into extinction with the deterioration of the years.

——-

Dr. Lon Cooper, Sidney chiropodist since 1946, will occupy a new suite of offices in the Ohio building next week. In making the announcement today he noted the offices will be moved from the second to the third floor, where he will have some 650 square feet of space.

50 Years ago

September 9, 1973

VERSAILLES – Keeping up a family tradition, James Goettemoeller is plowing in the National Plowing contest in Bank Center, Minn. He is plowing as national champion. Darke County has had more national plow contest winners than any other county in the United States

——-

Sunday was chilly and rainy but some 40 newspaper carriers of the Sidney Daily News still had fun on their outing. Eight Daily News cars drive the newspaper carriers to King’s Island where the youngsters munched hot dogs and pizza and warmed up by riding some of the park’s many midway attractions.

25 Years ago

September 9, 1998

RUSSIA – What was termed “a way of life” in the village of Russia will come to and end early next month with residents will no longer me allowed to use burn barrels. For the first time ever, the village’s ordinance regarding open burning will be enforced. In what appeared to be the rematch of differences between Council President Terry Daugherty and Councilwoman Cindy Goubeaux, not much discussion was held on the subject. Council placed the enforcement of the ordinance on Police Chief Kirk Coffey.

——-

The Sidney High girls soccer team evened the score with Piqua on Wednesday night, claiming a 3-0 victory to up their record on the season to 3-1. The win comes on the heels of a 1-0 loss by the boys team to Piqua in a home match one night earlier. Sidney broke into the scoring column very early in the action when Stacey Mummey scored with 38:18 remaining in the first half. Christine Leistner started the process off with an interception of a Piqua pass. She then got the ball to Katy Witt, who crossed it to Mummey for the goal. Jennifer Molitor scored the other two goals.

