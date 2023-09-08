SIDNEY — The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, which provides free tax preparation for senior citizens at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County and more than 200 other locations across Ohio, is looking for volunteer tax preparers for next year.

Anyone who does his own taxes is an ideal candidate for the all-volunteer program. Volunteers receive IRS approved training, work on AARP Foundation provided computers and are mentored throughout the tax season.

Tax-Aide volunteers have an immediate and measurable impact on the lives of the people they serve. Volunteers save often financially pressed senior citizens the cost of paying a private preparer and provide a calm, steady and reassuring hand in an often stressful situation.

This year, volunteers at the Senior Center and Amost Memorial Public Library filed returns for more than 675 people, saving them an estimated $160,000 in tax preparation fees and helping them collect $600,000 n tax refunds.

Volunteers come from all walks of life, including beauticians, accountants, truck drivers and managers. Volunteers who prefer not to prepare tax returns are also needed to manage taxpayer appointments and see that taxpayers have the necessary paperwork.

“Please consider joining our ranks,” said Bruce Gelsinger, Tax-Aide state coordinator for the middle third of Ohio. “The demand increases every year and we need more volunteers to fill the need.”

For information about volunteering, contact Area Coordinator Thomas Beattie, 937-778-0339 r [email protected] or go to the Tax-Aide website, aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteeer or call 888-227-7667.